PM hits out at ‘politics of freebies’, takes on Congress for its protest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shunned the political tradition of providing freebies to attain electoral victories, criticised final week’s ‘Black Friday Protest’ by the Congress through the ongoing celebrations of the seventy fifth Year of Independence — saying that no quantity of “black magic” might save the occasion — and reiterated the federal government’s resolve to discovering lasting options of vexed points akin to stubble burning instead of short-cut measures to test air air pollution within the National Capital Region (NCR) in winters.

While dedicating a ₹900 crore second-generation ethanol plant in Panipat that may run on farm residue together with stubble to the nation, the Prime Minister counted its 5 long-term advantages – saving fertility of the soil that’s affected as a consequence of stubble burning, new ‘green job’ alternatives round assortment and distribution of stubble, extra earnings to farmers, atmosphere safety by stopping stubble burning and financial savings of helpful international alternate by slicing gas imports.

Modi mentioned individuals who tend to keep away from issues by adopting short-cuts for political selfishness can by no means resolve a problem completely. “Those adopting short-cuts may get applause for some time, and may gain political advantage, but that does not solve the problem. Adopting a short-cut will definitely result in a short-circuit,” he mentioned, referring to the power subject of air-pollution because of the stubble burning.

PM additionally raised the problem of freebies provided by many political events to win elections. “If there is selfishness in politics, then anyone can come and announce to give free petrol and diesel. Such steps will take away the rights of our children, and prevent the country from becoming self-reliant. Due to such selfish policies, the burden on honest taxpayers of the country will also increase,” he mentioned.

Freebies have turn out to be a degree of rivalry between the Centre and states dominated by events that aren’t a part of the NDA. The Supreme Court can be listening to a public curiosity litigation on the matter and on the final listening to indicated that it might contemplate establishing a panel to look into the problem.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded a national referendum on the problem. “Even the poorest man of this country pays tax. He buys something from the market and then pays GST on it. A referendum should be conducted to decide whether government money should be used for family and friends of those in power or for the public,” he mentioned.

Without naming any occasion, Modi expressed his anguish over the Congress’s protest final Friday, when the occasion’s leaders sported black garments. “Those who think that by wearing black clothes, their period of despair will end, are unaware that irrespective of the black magic and their belief in superstition, the public’s trust will never be restored in them,” he mentioned.

Senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Surjewala took to Twitter to hit out on the PM’s remarks.

“They could not do anything to bring black money, now they are making pointless issue about black clothes. The country wants the Prime Minister to talk about their problems, but ‘Jumlajeevi’ keeps on speaking anything,” Ramesh wrote.

“Dark clouds of back breaking inflation! Black clouds of unemployment! Dark clouds spread over the sinking economy! Falling rupee – dark clouds of closed business! Dark clouds hovering over the stalling industries! Instead of cursing the opposition, speak on the darkness you have spread,” Surjewala mentioned.