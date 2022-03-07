PM Hometown Residents Move Court Against Land Acquisition For Project

Vadnagar land acquisition: Residents filed a plea in opposition to the notification final week. (Representational)

Ahmedabad:

Residents of Vadnagar in Gujarat’s Mehsana district have challenged within the excessive courtroom the state authorities’s transfer to amass their land for a buffer zone for preservation of a few of the architectural constructions discovered within the city the place an enormous excavation mission is being carried out.

Eleven households from Vadnagar, the hometown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have sought the Gujarat excessive courtroom’s route to cancel the federal government’s notification permitting acquisition of land with out finishing up a social influence evaluation (SEA) examine for the buffer zone to be created for upkeep of architectural constructions.

The residents filed a plea in opposition to the notification final week and the matter was taken up by a division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh Shastri on Monday. The bench later adjourned the listening to to March 11.

The counsel for the petitioners has submitted that the archaeological division is trying to purchase land parcels with round 30 homes constructed on them to create a buffer zone for preservation of architectural constructions found within the city by classifying it as a “special project”.

This is being completed with out the SEA examine as the federal government considers it a particular mission. Section 10 (a) of the state’s modification to the Land Acquisition Act permits the federal government to amass land for such a particular mission with out the necessity for an SEA, in keeping with the plea.

The affected households have lived there for the final 50 years and the proposed buffer zone isn’t such a mission that can require land acquisition with out an SIA, the counsel maintained.

The petitioners steered the federal government ought to think about creating the buffer zone on a vacant house on the left facet of the excavation web site to spare the present homes of the affected households.

Massive excavation works are being carried out at Vadnagar and several other architectural websites have been found thus far by the Archaeological Survey of India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)