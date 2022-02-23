PM in Doha: ALNG restructuring will bring more revenue for Trinidad and Tobago

News

In this picture launched by Amiri Diwan, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, centre, offers a speech throughout the opening of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday. AP PHOTO

THE Prime Minister is assured that the restructuring of Atlantic LNG (ALNG) will enhance the income Trinidad and Tobago earns from the export of LNG (liquefied pure gasoline) from the corporate’s plant in Point Fortin.

Dr Rowley made this assertion when he addressed the Sixth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday.

“Natural gas has been the cornerstone of our economic development from the mid-1980s when gas superseded oil as the primary hydrocarbon.”

Rowley recognized the essential position performed by pure gasoline in supporting TT’s petrochemical and liquefied pure gasoline (LNG) industries. “TT has ten ammonia plants, seven methanol plants and four LNG Trains, all of which depend on natural gas as the primary feedstock.”

While a viable and sustainable petrochemical sector is vital to the long-term well being of the financial system, Rowley stated there are challenges.

“On one hand, upstream producers have been requiring higher prices to adequately compensate for the higher production costs associated with operating in a mature hydrocarbon basin.”

On the opposite hand, he continued, “We have a mature downstream petrochemical industry operating in a competitive global environment.”

Rowley stated TT’s 2015 Gas Master Plan Report ready by UK Consultants Poten and Partners confirmed that TT “lost US billions in potential revenue from LNG exports.”

In gentle of this, Rowley stated, “The Government has been having dialogue with companies to ensure a more equitable sharing of LNG revenues.”

He added that this dialogue supplies “an opportunity to correct this inequality consequent on the pending expiration of LNG licences and plans to restructure the LNG business in TT.”

On January 25, Government and ALNG stakeholders signed a heads of settlement (HoA) that can information the corporate’s restructuring. The HoA is being executed by Government, BP, Shell TT Ltd and the National Gas Company (NGC).

In an announcement on January 25, the Energy Ministry stated, “Following intensive negotiations, agreement has been reached on a HoA. BP, Shell and NGC have committed to continue good-faith discussions on the basis of agreed principles and to use reasonable efforts to negotiate and execute definitive restructuring agreements (DRAs) for the ALNG Restructuring Project.” The ministry stated the proposed date for completion and execution of the DRAs is June 30.

Shell stated the HoA would additionally lay the platform to accommodate anticipated future progress from upstream investments for the advantage of TT.

BP stated, “This provides a framework for continued co-operation among all stakeholders to a create a simpler commercial structure to support more efficient utilisation of the LNG trains and improve value to TT.”

Sources instructed Newsday final month the target of the HoA is to restructure ALNG so its shareholders would personal sure percentages within the new entity, versus having possession in its 4 trains. In the present association, Government, by means of NGC, solely has shares in trains One and Four. While the HoA could not instantly tackle points regarding Train One, which is at present shut down, sources stated a restructured ALNG may enable Government, by means of the NGC, to entry a portion of the revenues from trains through which it at present has no shares.Train One has been shut down since November 2020.

Rowley additionally instructed the summit that Government has engaged the UK agency Gas Strategies Group Ltd. The firm’s mandate is to judge the gasoline worth chain, to make proposals for modifications in insurance policies, construction, regulation and governance of the gasoline worth chain to maintain and maximise the worth to TT from its gasoline sources, He stated the appearance of shale gasoline within the United States meant this nation is not the principal marketplace for TT’s LNG and that is now “directed to a wider spectrum of markets.”

But with the vast majority of LNG contracts nonetheless based mostly on Henry Hub, the US market value, Rowley noticed, “This situation is to the disadvantage of TT.”

These sorts of conditions underscore the significance of TT’s membership within the GECF since 2008. TT is without doubt one of the discussion board’s 19 member states.

Rowley stated, “The experience of the forum which possesses 70 per cent of the world’s proven gas reserves, 44 per cent of its marketed production, 52 per cent of pipeline, and 51 per cent of LNG exports in the world is formidable and can be of immeasurable benefit to members.”

But he added, “If we are to maintain our leading position in the global gas market in this changing environment there must be meaningful collaboration and co-operation at all levels.”

He was assured that in gentle of ongoing worldwide vitality developments, the GECF will coalesce and stay a cohesive power on this dynamic atmosphere.

“Global gas and LNG markets have been undergoing structural changes, fluctuating between periods of convergence as well as divergence when oil prices are high.”

He noticed, “This volatility makes budgeting, for sovereign countries, extremely difficult. The GECF Global Gas Model is a valuable tool which can assist member countries such as TT in navigating this price volatility.”

While pure gasoline is the cleanest of the fossil fuels, Rowley stated, “There is a need to reduce its emissions intensity by the elimination of gas flaring and purging , the wider implementation of leak detection and repair programmes to eliminate methane emissions, and carbon sequestration.” He additionally stated an vital component to the rise in demand for pure gasoline is a rising and extra versatile LNG market, that has enabled international competitors for gasoline provide. Rowley noticed the GECF’s Gas Research Institute enjoying an vital position to GECF members and the worldwide gasoline group in “expanding co-operation in the development, deployment and transfer of advanced technologies in the gas sector, upstream, midstream and downstream.”

Current shareholding association in Atlantic LNG

Existing shareholder preparations in ALNG’s 4 trains

Train One: Shell 46 &, BP 34 per cent, NGC ten per cent, CIC ten per cent.Train Two: Shell 57.5 per cent, BP 42.5 per cent.Train Three: Shell 57.5 per cent, BP 42.5 per cent.Train Four: Shell 51.11 per cent, BP 37.78 per cent, NGC 11.11 per cent.