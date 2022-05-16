PM In Nepal’s Lumbini, 1st Visit To Country After 2020 Boundary Dispute

Relations between the 2 international locations had been strained after Nepal’s earlier Ok P Oli-led authorities issued a brand new political map during which it claimed disputed areas within the Kalapani area as its personal.

The ties had been put again on monitor final month when Nepal’s present Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba visited India. During his journey, the 2 Prime Ministers agreed to resolve the row via the mechanism already in place.

Prime Minister Modi began his Nepal go to by providing prayers at Maya Devi temple on the event of Buddha Purnima. He was accompanied by Prime Minister Deuba throughout his go to to the temple, thought of to be the birthplace of Gautam Buddha.

This is the Prime Minister’s fifth go to to Nepal since 2014. During the go to, he’ll ship an handle on the Buddha Jayanti celebrations organised by Lumbini Development Trust.