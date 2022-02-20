PM issues warning on Ukraine conflict

The Prime Minister has issued a warning in regards to the Ukraine battle, saying Australia ‘will not hesitate’.

Scott Morrison says Australia “will follow through” with sanctions in opposition to Russia ought to they make good on their threats of invasion.

The world continues to carry its breath with an invasion seemingly imminent, after a “powerful explosion” hit a fuel pipeline in jap Ukraine on Saturday.

Rebels within the space ordered ladies and kids to evacuate to southern Russia as a consequence of fears of battle, whereas NATO is relocating workers from capital Kyiv to Lviv within the west.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has known as on western nations to implement sanctions on Russia within the occasion of an invasion.

In the wake of the United States threatening sanctions, Prime Minister Morrison confirmed Australia would observe by way of with sanctions ought to the battle escalate.

He famous Australia had “always stood up to bullying and coercion”, and would proceed to take action.

“We will follow through with sanctions together and in partnership with all of our other allies and partners,” Mr Morrison stated on Sunday.

“And that is one of the key issues of discussion that we have been engaged in with other leaders and with other countries, and to ensure that we move together. Because the world will be moving together to seek to counteract what would be a terrible act of violence – unprovoked, unjustified, unwarranted and unacceptable.”

Mr Morrison stated Foreign Minister Marise Payne can be assembly along with her Ukraine counterpart on Monday, and Australia was concerned on the Munich safety convention occurring presently.

While Australia is not going to ship troops to Ukraine within the occasion of an invasion, Mr Morrison stated we might search to assist in different methods.

“There are many ways we can work with both our partners and allies, and can work directly to support Ukraine in the work they’re doing – whether it be in the cyberspace area, with planning and various other elements … I can’t go into too much detail on this,” Mr Morrison stated.

“These are rather conventional ways where we do provide assistance in areas that don’t require deployment of troops on the ground.

“We’ll work together as part of a team.”

Mr Morrison doubled down on Russia’s threats of invasion, calling it “unacceptable, unwarranted and unprovoked”.

“This is not a legitimate action. There is no just grievance which is being pursued by Russia in relation to Ukraine,” he stated.

“If Ukraine wants to join NATO, that’s up to them. It’s not up to other countries to seek to bully them out of decisions that they want to make as a sovereign country, and they (Russia) cannot use threats of violence to intimidate countries in this way.

“It’s not just about their territorial sovereignty. It’s also about the fact that they’re trying to bully and coerce them out of making decisions that are ultimately up to them. Whether they join NATO or not, that’s a matter for Ukraine.

“They have every right to make that decision as a sovereign nation. That’s why it’s so important that the free countries of the world are out there giving them so much support.”