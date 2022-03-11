PM Modi Congratulates AAP For Historic Win In Punjab, Assures Centre’s Support

“I assure all possible support from the Centre for Punjab’s welfare,” PM Modi stated in his tweet.

As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a historic win in Punjab Assembly polls by successful a three-fourths majority with 92 seats, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the social gathering and warranted all doable help from the Centre for the state’s welfare.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi stated, “I would like to congratulate AAP for their victory in the Punjab elections. I assure all possible support from the Centre for Punjab’s welfare.”

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party has retained energy in 4 states- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur.

Punjab Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann has gained from Sangrur district’s Dhuri meeting constituency by a margin of 58,206 votes over Congress’ Dalvir Singh Goldy. He introduced that his oath-taking ceremony might be held at Khatkarkalan in Nawanshahr district, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

It is AAP’s maiden victory within the state and an enormous enchancment from its efficiency within the 2017 elections when it had completed second behind Congress.

The ruling Congress managed to safe 18 seats within the 117-member Assembly whereas Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended up with two. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has bagged three seats and Bahujan Samaj Party has gained just one.

Punjab witnessed a multi-cornered contest with key gamers being Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) led by SS Dhindsa.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress gained 77 seats within the 117-member House whereas Shiromani Akali Dal may win solely 15 seats, BJP netted three and unbiased candidates gained two seats. On the opposite hand, AAP emerged because the second-largest social gathering with 20 seats.

In 1987, Congress gained 87 seats. 1977, Shiromani Akali Dal gained the utmost variety of seats – 59 whereas in 1997, it gained 75 seats.

The polling in Punjab happened on February 20 on 117 meeting seats.

