PM Modi invites more Japanese companies in India, proposes ‘Japan Week’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday invited higher participation by Japanese firms in India and proposed celebrating Japan’s contribution to India’s improvement journey within the type of a ‘Japan Week’.

The Prime Minister, who chaired a roundtable with Japanese enterprise leaders, famous that regardless of the slowdown in world FDI, India has attracted report FDI of USD 84 billion within the earlier monetary yr and termed “it as a vote of confidence in India’s economic potential”.

Top executives and CEOs of 34 Japanese firms participated within the occasion. The majority of those firms have investments and operations in India.

The firms represented various sectors together with vehicles, electronics, semiconductors, metal, expertise, buying and selling and banking and finance.

Key enterprise our bodies and organizations from India and Japan corresponding to Keidanren, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Japan-India Business Consultative Committee(JIBCC) and Invest India additionally participated within the occasion.

Stressing that India and Japan are pure companions, Prime Minister lauded the enterprise group as model ambassadors of the immense potential of India-Japan ties.

He stated through the go to of Prime Minister Kishida to India in March 2022, each nations had set an formidable goal of funding of Japanese Yen 5 trillion over the following 5 years.

PM Modi highlighted latest developments in financial ties, corresponding to India-Japan Industrial Competitiveness Partnership (IJICP) and Clean Energy Partnership, amongst others. He talked about initiatives such National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, and semiconductor coverage and highlighted the strong startup ecosystem of India.

Top executives from Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Nissan Motor Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Yamaha Motor Corporation, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Mizuho Bank Ltd. Nomura Securities Co. Ltd. Dream Incubator Inc., Dream Incubator Inc and Mitsubishi Corporation have been amongst those that attended the assembly.

