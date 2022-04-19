PM Modi, Mauritius Counterpart Pravind Jugnauth To Hold Roadshow In Ahmedabad Today

PM Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will maintain a roadshow in the present day

Ahmedabad:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will lead a roadshow from the Ahmedabad airport this night, civic officers mentioned.

The roadshow will begin round 6 pm after PM Modi and Prime Minister Jugnauth land on the Ahmedabad airport from Jamnagar, the place PM Modi will lay the muse stone for the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicines.

The Mauritius Prime Minister will probably be accorded a grand welcome, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) officers mentioned, including that 30 platforms have been erected at common intervals on the two-km roadshow route from the airport circle to the Indira Bridge the place troupes will carry out.

At least 15,000 persons are anticipated to greet each the Prime Ministers who will journey from the airport to Raj Bhavan, as per the discharge.

On the second day of his Gujarat go to in the present day, PM Modi addressed ladies cattle-rearers after inaugurating the newly-built milk processing plant of the Banas Dairy within the Banaskantha district.

In the night, PM Modi, accompanied by Prime Minister Jugnauth, will lay the muse stone for the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicines (GCTM) in Jamnagar. After that occasion, each the PMs will fly to Ahmedabad.



