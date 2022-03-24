PM Modi meets specially-abled artist who paints with his feet

A publish shared on the official Twitter profile of PM Narendra Modi has gone viral. The publish particulars an encounter between the prime minister and a specially-abled artist named Aayush Kundal. In the publish, he additionally lauded the younger artist for his portray that he created utilizing his toes.

PM Modi shared the caption in Hindi. “Meeting Aayush Kundal today became an unforgettable moment for me. The way Aayush mastered painting and shaped his emotions with the fingers of his feet is going to inspire everyone,” learn PM’s publish when translated from Hindi . “To keep on getting continuous inspiration, I will follow him on Twitter,” he added and concluded the publish. The tweet additionally incorporates two photographs of the prime minister with the artist.

आज @aayush_kundal से मिलना मेरे लिए एक अविस्मरणीय क्षण बन गया। आयुष ने जिस प्रकार पेंटिंग में महारत हासिल की और अपनी भावनाओं को पैर की उंगलियों से आकार दिया, वो हर किसी को प्रेरित करने वाला है। अनवरत प्रेरणा मिलती रहे, इसलिए मैं उन्हें ट्विटर पर फॉलो कर रहा हूं। pic.twitter.com/hHskGAFQXW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2022

In yet one more tweet, the PM additionally inspired folks to go to the painter’s YouTube channel to see his creations. “Aayush has also created a YouTube channel for his painting, which contains different colors of his life,” reads the translated publish that he initially wrote in Hindi.

