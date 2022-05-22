PM Modi pays tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 31st death anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to former
Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his thirty first dying anniversary, Trend reviews citing
The Print.
“On his dying anniversary, paying tributes to our former Prime
Minister Rajiv Gandhi,” tweets PM Modi.
Meanwhile, remembering the previous Prime Minister, Congress
chief Rahul Gandhi stated his father was a visionary chief whose
insurance policies helped form fashionable India.
Taking to Twitter, the Wayanad MP stated, “My father was a
visionary chief whose insurance policies helped form fashionable India. He was a
compassionate and sort man, and an exquisite father to me and
Priyanka, who taught us the worth of forgiveness and empathy. I
dearly miss him and fondly keep in mind the time we spent
collectively.”
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and get together basic
secretary Priyanka Gandhi paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi on his thirty first
dying anniversary at Vir Bhumi within the nationwide capital on
Saturday.
Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Sachin Pilot additionally paid
tribute to the previous Prime Minister at Vir Bhumi in Delhi.
Rajiv Gandhi took over the cost of the Congress in 1984
following the assassination of his mom after which Prime Minister
Indira Gandhi. He turned India’s youngest Prime Minister on the age
of 40 when he assumed workplace in October 1984.
He served because the Prime Minister of India until December 2,
1989.
Born on August 20 in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a
Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber throughout an
election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.