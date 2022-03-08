PM Modi To Address Global Investors On Privatisation, Asset Monetisation Tomorrow

PM Narendra Modi will on Wednesday deal with international buyers. (File)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday deal with international buyers in addition to infrastructure, actual property and authorized sector specialists on the technique of CPSE privatisation, asset monetisation and their contribution to India’s progress.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), in collaboration with NITI Aayog, is organising the apex stage consultative post-Budget webinar, which is able to see participation from 22 ministries and senior administration from PSEs.

Global sovereign funds, non-public fairness, international pension funds, funding banks, asset monetisation corporations particularly actual property, infrastructure, and authorized specialists together with different stakeholders from North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Far East, and Australia would additionally take part.

“With this webinar, DIPAM aims to elicit ideas and views from the sectoral experts, investors’ community and other eminent stakeholders on the issues to chalk out a time-bound implementation plan/strategy regarding Privatization/Disinvestment of Public Sector Enterprises and Asset Monetization of Core and Non-Core assets for realization of optimal outcome/contribution in India’s growth,” an official assertion mentioned.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will give her deal with within the concluding session of the webinar.

DIPAM will incorporate priceless ideas/experiences from the panellists and individuals to formulate strong implementation technique for privatisation, asset monetisation and disinvestment programme of the Government of India with sharper focus, the assertion added.

The authorities has set a Budget goal of Rs 65,000 crore from CPSE disinvestment/privatisation within the subsequent fiscal starting April 1.

In the present fiscal, the disinvestment goal has been scaled all the way down to Rs 78,000 crore within the revised estimates, from Rs 1.75 lakh crore pegged within the Budget. So far this fiscal, over Rs 12,400 crore has been realised from minority stake gross sales and Air India privatisation.



