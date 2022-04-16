PM Modi unveils 108-ft statue of Lord Hanuman, says 2 more to come | Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 108-feet statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat’s Morbi district. Marking the big day of Hanuman Jayanti, PM Modi had earlier mentioned he was ‘honoured’ to be part of the revealing.

“We have been seeing a similar grand Hanuman statue in Shimla for years now. The second has been established in Morbi today. I have been told that two more statues will be established in Rameswaram and West Bengal,” the prime minister mentioned as he unveiled the statue, based on information company ANI.

WATCH UNVEILING OF 108-FOOT LORD HANUMAN STATUE BY PM MODI

“Ram Katha is also organized in different parts of the country. Whatever be the language or dialect, the spirit of Ram Katha unites all, unites with devotion to God. This is the strength of the Indian faith, our spirituality, our culture, and our tradition,” added PM Modi.

“When it came to establishing good over evil, Lord Rama, despite being capable, accomplished this task of taking everyone along, connecting everyone, connecting people of every section of the society and connecting everyone. That is what everyone’s efforts are all about,” he added.

According to a authorities launch, the statue is the second of the 4 statues which might be being arrange in 4 instructions throughout the nation. This is part of the #Hanumanji4dham venture. The statue in Gujarat is ready up within the west – on the Param Pujya Bapu Keshvanand Ashram in Morbi, acknowledged the discharge.

The first statue of the sequence was arrange in Shimla in 2010. Meanwhile, the work on the statue in South’s Rameswaram has begun.

PM on Saturday expressed his greetings amid non secular occasions throughout the nation on Hanuman Jayanti. The PM took to Twitter to want the folks of the nation. “Many finest needs to all of the countrymen on the start anniversary of Lord Hanuman, an emblem of power, braveness and restraint. By the grace of Pawanputra, could everybody’s life all the time be crammed with power, intelligence and data,” he wrote in Hindi.

Several different leaders together with house minister Amit Shah, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath have prolonged their greetings to the folks of the nation on the event of Hanuman Jayanti.

