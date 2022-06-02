PM Modi Wishes Sonia Gandhi Speedy Recovery From Covid

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Sonia Gandhi on June 8.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at this time wished Congress president and direct rival Sonia Gandhi a speedy restoration. Ms Gandhi examined optimistic for Covid at this time and has remoted herself. Senior Congress chief Randeep Singh Surjewala had stated Mrs Gandhi developed gentle fever and different Covid signs final night.

“Wishing Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji a speedy recovery from COVID-19,” PM Modi tweeted.

Wishing Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji a speedy restoration from COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2022

The PM’s message comes at a time when his authorities has been accused of utilizing central probe companies for political vendetta in opposition to the Gandhi household.

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul for questioning on cash laundering costs within the National Herald case. Sonia Gandhi is to seem earlier than the company on June 8.

“It’s a political, social, economic, and legal battle,” the Congress stated, asserting that the Gandhis had nothing to cover.

Congress MP and senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi at a press convention stated there isn’t a proof of cash laundering or of any cash change. The occasion has accused the Centre of political vendetta and misusing central probe companies to focus on the opposition with an eye fixed on meeting elections.

“This is a strange case of money laundering where no money is involved. The case is more hollow than a pack of cards. We will face it. We are not intimidated. This reeks of vendetta, pettiness, fear and cheap politics,” Mr Singhvi advised reporters.

