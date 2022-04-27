PM Modi’s Covid Review Meeting With Chief Ministers Today

PM Modi’s Covid assessment assembly is available in view of rising circumstances within the nation over final two weeks (File)

New Delhi:

In view of accelerating COVID circumstances within the nation during the last two weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a gathering to evaluate the state of affairs with Chief Ministers at present by way of video conferencing.

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the digital assembly will likely be held at 12 midday on Wednesday.

Apart from the Prime Minister and senior officers of the Prime Minister’s Office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and officers from their respective Ministries are more likely to attend the assembly.

As per sources, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will likely be making a presentation on the current state of affairs of COVID, the extent of vaccination, particularly the booster drive and the trajectory of circumstances in sure states.

In the previous, PM Modi has held a number of conferences with the Chief Ministers, and even District Magistrates, to know the state of affairs on the bottom.

India recorded 2,483 new COVID-19 circumstances within the final 24 hours. The lively caseload is 15,636, whereas the positivity price is 0.55 per cent, in keeping with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare bulletin on Tuesday.

PM Modi on Sunday’s ‘Mann Ki Baat‘ radio broadcast urged individuals to remain alert for COVID-19 in the course of the competition season. He suggested individuals to put on masks and wash their palms at common intervals to maintain COVID at bay.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet mentioned that over 86 per cent of the grownup inhabitants is now absolutely vaccinated.

