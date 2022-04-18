PM Mottley reminds Bajans to remain unified in these times | Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley desires residents to recollect that there’s power in unity.

Even in gentle of the financial and social points plaguing the world, area, nation, communities and houses, she is beseeching Barbadians to not stray away from a mantra she has been repeatedly preaching for the previous 4 years, ‘Many hands make light work’.

She wrote on Instagram this Easter Sunday night:

“On this, one of the solemn weekends on the Christian calendar, characterised not simply by ache, struggling and sacrifice Jesus bore on the cross at Calvary, however by the hope of a brand new starting that got here with His resurrection, I want to remind us all that we have now confirmed repeatedly that once we stand collectively we will conquer any problem.

“There is not any denying that our world is presently underneath large stress, and because of this our nation is feeling the pressure — strain that filters right down to the family.

“But it is in our homes, in our family units, that the strength of Barbados lies. When a family faces its challenges as one, it is at its strongest. When our nation stands as one, it is unbreakable. The sacrifices we make today secure the future for all tomorrow!”

And she ended by stating, “I wish you and your family a blessed and happy Easter!”