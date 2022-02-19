PM Narendra Modi hails IOC’s decision to award India hosting rights of its 2023 session | More sports News – Times of India

It is gladdening to notice that India has been chosen to host the 2023 International Olympic Committee Session. I’m… https://t.co/alINoA1lfT — PMO India (@PMOIndia) 1645271284000

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed International Olympic Committee ‘s determination to award India the appropriate to host the 2023 IOC session, saying it’ll result in optimistic outcomes for world sports activities.“It is gladdening to note that India has been chosen to host the 2023 International Olympic Committee Session. I am confident this will be a memorable IOC session and will lead to positive outcomes for world sports,” the Prime Minister Office of India wrote on its twitter deal with.

India will host the session for the primary time since 1983. The session will probably be hosted on the state-of-the-art, model new Jio World Convention Centre.

Mumbai acquired a historic 99% of the votes in favour of its bid from the delegates collaborating within the course of, with 75 members endorsing its candidature within the session held at Beijing.

An IOC session is the annual assembly of the members of the IOC, comprising 101 voting members and 45 honorary members.

It discusses and decides on the important thing actions of the worldwide Olympics motion together with adoption or modification of the Olympic Charter, election of IOC members and workplace bearers and election of the host metropolis of Olympics.

Nita Ambani, the Indian consultant on the committee, described it as “a significant development for the country’s Olympic aspiration”.

Apart from Ambani, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, and India’s first particular person Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra had been a part of the Indian delegation.