PM Narendra Modi Lauds Sadia Tariq For Winning Gold In Moscow Wushu Stars Championship | Other Sports News

Sadia Tariq gained a gold medal on the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship.© Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Sadia Tariq on profitable a gold medal within the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship, which is being held from February 22 to twenty-eight. Sadia gained the gold medal in Wushu Championship in Moscow by defeating a neighborhood participant. Moscow Wushu Stars Championship is the accredited occasion within the Annual Calendar Training and Competition of the Sports Authority of India. “Congratulations to Sadia Tariq on winning the Gold medal at the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship. Her success will inspire many budding athletes. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours,” PM Modi stated in a tweet.

Earlier within the day, former Sports Minister and Athens Olympics medalist Rajyavardhan Rathore additionally took to Twitter and congratulated Sadia for her gold-winning effort.

Sadia is from Srinagar and just lately gained a Gold medal within the twentieth Junior National Wushu Championship.

