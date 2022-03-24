PM: No Cabinet members involved in land corruption probe

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. Photo by Sureash Cholai

The Prime Minister instructed Parliament on Wednesday that not one of the reviews of corruption surrounding senior officers within the switch of state land contain any sitting Cabinet members.

Responding to a follow-up query on the matter from Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, Dr Rowley stated, “I’m happy to report that none of the reports, none of the documents provided to me on this particular subject involves any person in the Cabinet which I lead.”

Last week, former minister of agriculture, land and fisheries Clarence Rambharat revealed he had compiled 50 recordsdata on fraud and misbehaviour in workplace which had been now beneath investigation by the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau.

Rambharat resigned as senator and minister on March 16. He instructed Newsday in an interview final week that his resignation was linked to his battle to discover a steadiness between his work and household life.

On Wednesday Rowley was requested if Rambharat had raised the land corruption matter with him.

Rowley stated as early as November 2015, Rambaharat had spoken to him about it.

“I gave the minister recommendation, which he adopted. Thereafter I obtained from the minister, proper as much as the final week, letters, reviews and knowledge concerning fraudulent dealings with state land and different facets of potential legal conduct. Many contain public officers, together with very senior ones.

“On every event, I did three issues. I listened to what was stated, learn what was offered and I instructed the minister to report the matter to the Commissioner of Police or every other public authority, and I gave the minister my assurance of full assist for any motion taken by him.

“At almost every Cabinet meeting, I gave the minister the fullest opportunity to discuss matters with the Cabinet. And on many occasions, he did, right up to the last Cabinet meeting last Wednesday.”

Rowley stated every other associated issues nonetheless earlier than authorities would even be forwarded to the revelant authorities.