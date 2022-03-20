PM of the Netherlands to visit Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Prime Minister of

the Netherlands Mark Rutte will go to Turkey on March 22, the place he

will maintain talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The go to will

happen on the eve of a unprecedented summit of NATO leaders on

March 24, which can talk about the scenario in Ukraine, Trend

studies.

According to him, Turkey performs a vital position in

defending the jap flank of NATO in opposition to the backdrop of occasions

in Ukraine.

He famous that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is one among

the few leaders who keep contacts with each Moscow and

Kyiv.

Rutte pressured that his contacts with Ankara have all the time been

constructive.