PM of the Netherlands to visit Turkey
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Prime Minister of
the Netherlands Mark Rutte will go to Turkey on March 22, the place he
will maintain talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The go to will
happen on the eve of a unprecedented summit of NATO leaders on
March 24, which can talk about the scenario in Ukraine, Trend
studies.
According to him, Turkey performs a vital position in
defending the jap flank of NATO in opposition to the backdrop of occasions
in Ukraine.
He famous that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is one among
the few leaders who keep contacts with each Moscow and
Kyiv.
Rutte pressured that his contacts with Ankara have all the time been
constructive.