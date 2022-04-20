PM prepares for ‘civil’ leaders’ debate

The prime minister is asking for a civil debate as he prepares for his first marketing campaign head-to-head in opposition to the opposition chief.

Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese will participate in a “people’s forum” on Wednesday evening and face questions from viewers members.

Mr Morrison stated the controversy in Brisbane can be a chance for voters to judge the selection they might have on the poll field.

“I’ve said right from the outset of this campaign this election is about a choice (and) tonight, I’m talking about our plans, what we’ve been doing,” he informed reporters in Adelaide.

“I’m optimistic about the future for Australia … so tonight, I look forward to that discussion. I hope it will be a civil discussion.”

Despite his pledge for civility, the prime minister took a thinly-veiled swipe at his opponent, saying his personal strategy was to not “lock myself away in rooms” earlier than the controversy.

“I am looking forward to engaging with the people who are in the audience and answering their questions in a positive way,” he stated.

“Setting out what Australia’s opportunities are for the future and how our economic plan is the one that can help them achieve that so Australians have a clear choice in front of them at the next election.”

The debate is being hosted by Sky News and The Courier-Mail.