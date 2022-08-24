PM promises bonus $ to Ministry of Health workers for service during pandemic

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. –

The Prime Minister has promised to instruct the Finance Minister to make a particular fee to Ministry of Health employees within the subsequent price range.

He made the announcement at a PNM National Public Meeting on the Belmont Community Centre on Tuesday night time saying the individuals within the well being service “stood in the breech” for the individuals of TT and defending Chief Medical officer Dr Roshan Parasram.

“You all don’t perceive what it means to be able of accountability the place demise is the result, demise is our portion, a virus killing tens of millions of individuals around the globe.

“And it is your responsibility to make the call and you buckle down and stay there and say you are going to fight for the people of TT in the very room where the virus killing people. Their families can’t come to them but health officers in the room there with them and handling them.”

He mentioned these individuals had members of the family who have been involved for them, nervous they might contract covid19 and die as did tens of millions of individuals around the globe. Therefore, he wouldn’t hearken to any objection to the particular fee as a result of the federal government might afford it.

“It is not to say that we do not recognise what other people have done but those who walked the extra mile and had the extra exposure, it is on that basis alone. And they rose to the occasion. Our health service in a pandemic, in the pandemic of 2020, 2021, our health service was there for all the people of TT and we must be a grateful people.”