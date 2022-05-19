PM reluctant to put his new image to the test

Are we there but? Our lengthy journey from Dull to Bland, through Boring, inclines me to tweak Keats, just a bit: “my head aches, and a drowsy numbness dulls my senses”. Frank McGrath, Bulli PM on a crash course Bob Hawke received hit within the face by a cricket ball whereas batting in opposition to the parliamentary press gallery in 1984. During a 2005 go to to Pakistan, John Howard bowled a ball that didn’t even make it to the batsman. Scott Morrison has proven his bulldozing strategy can’t be contained – even on the soccer pitch (“Morrison bulldozes his way through Tassie”, May 19). These photograph alternatives reveal that politics and sport don’t combine. Shane Joseph, Marsfield If issues don’t go effectively on Saturday for the bulldozer, there is likely to be a brand new profession ready – tackling coach for the Cronulla Sharks. Michael Blissenden, Dural Scott Morrison journeys into Luca Fauvette on the Devonport Strikers Soccer Club within the seat of Braddon. Credit:James Brickwood

What if the bumbling middle-aged athlete was the chief of the Labor Party – would the commentariat have laughed this harmful idiocy off so frivolously? Philip Bell, Bronte Only Morrison may mock his political rival’s slimming efforts to keep away from trying like a barrel, crown a pork-barrelling occasion by barrelling right into a seven-year-old, then attempt to persuade everybody it’s all a barrel of snickers. Steve Cornelius, Brookvale I’ve little question the crash deal with on the boy by the PM was a straight purple card. The referee was clearly mistaken in not sending the PM off. Let’s hope Australians can rectify this error on Saturday. Terry Thelwell, North Ryde As deaths rise, time clarify COVID technique I’m positive there are a lot of people who find themselves trying ahead to David Astle explaining using the prepositions “of” and “with” by the prime minister when discussing the way in which folks have died in Australia on account of contracting COVID (“Both parties must commit to inquiry into the pandemic”, May 19). Claiming the oversight of a world-beating administration of the epidemic whereas concurrently implying that the rise in deaths of aged folks in aged care properties isn’t a surprise, if not “natural”, is shameful. Wendy Cowling, Shellharbour

The PM wants to clarify what plan/technique he has to forestall a return to the situations of March 2020 and convey the present loss of life fee down. The loss of life of 45 folks a day has been normalised and appears acceptable by the PM. Are they chasing up higher therapies or antivirals or will this now be the state of play? The authorities has been buying and selling lives for the economic system and an election win. Ed Gaykema, Kiama Hidden jobs information Much trumpeting concerning the low and reducing unemployment fee (“Unemployment falls to lowest level since 1974″, smh.com.au, May 19). But how many of those regarded as employed are working as little as one hour per week? How many of the allegedly employed cannot get as many hours as they wish? If such workers were reclassified as “effectively unemployed”, the speed can be a lot larger. Stephanie Edwards, Roseville Property mess Young {couples} are attempting to avoid wasting for an ever-increasing home deposit whereas their taxes help rich property investor’s portfolios (Letters, May 19). These traders subsequently enhance the hire whereas decreasing provide of obtainable housing and rising home costs. All this whereas shopping for the very home that might give the couple housing safety. Now this authorities is encouraging well-off retirees, who usually obtain tax help as retirees, to downsize to the very housing the couple can afford. The couple’s means to borrow is hampered by job insecurity and paying off large HECS money owed. Brian McDonald, Willoughby

The last-minute Coalition coverage to permit somebody to make use of their tremendous to assist purchase their first residence has nothing to do with shopping for a home as a result of only a few, if any, will have the ability to it. The actual goal is to dog-whistle these voters who suppose, in good religion, that they need to have the ability to withdraw from their tremendous to fulfill pressing wants. Michael Harrington, Bonnet Bay Howard off the mark Never belief John Howard’s powers of remark: “most people feel that way…it’s just a statement of the bleeding obvious” (“Deves says she has ‘no need’ to hear transgender group”, May 19). Many of us instructed him it was apparent that his plans to decide to an invasion of Iraq had been based mostly on incorrect experiences. I don’t consider this one both. Michael Oldfield, Marsfield Guterres on the cash I absolutely help the medical schools’ endorsement of Antonio Guterres’ determined name for governments to finish fossil gas subsidies and to extend use of renewables (“Australian doctors echo UN boss’s call for an urgent end to coal power”, smh.com.au, May 19). Governments’ backing for coal seam fuel and coal mine growth quantity to a slap within the face for Guterres and a whole disregard for the more and more apparent risk of local weather disaster. Fortunately, the Australian personal sector, via its help for renewables, is endeavouring to “hold a hose”. Roger Epps, Armidale

Unpalatable Dahl Loading Your article is itself one-sided in its reward (“Roald Dahl’s grief steals the spotlight in one-sided biopic”, May 19). Roald Dahl was definitely commercially profitable – however our causes for by no means studying his books to youngsters nonetheless stand; that he was merciless (folks in incinerators and so forth) and vulgar (a lot choosing of noses, after a budget snort). In Dahl’s books, the fats are grasping, and the grasping fats. Children don’t want encouragement to be vulgar, and cruelty is to be identified, not ignored.

Elizabeth Jones, Kirribilli Brits spirit As the kid of post-war English migrants, I anticipate eagerly the brand new TV sequence Ten Pound Poms (”Coming to Australia: new TV show will tell story of immigrant Brits”, May 19). My dad and mom each served within the RAF throughout World War II and had been anticipated to serve once more in Australia within the case of a army emergency. They travelled freed from cost on this association. I’ve at all times stated they had been “No pound Poms”. Lyn Langtry, East Ryde