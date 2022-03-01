PM sick, cancels major Ukraine event

Scott Morrison has cancelled an occasion in Sydney tonight after falling ailing simply hours after he examined unfavourable to Covid-19.

Scott Morrison has cancelled an occasion in Sydney tonight after falling ailing simply hours after he examined unfavourable to Covid-19.

The Prime Minister advised cupboard colleagues this morning {that a} routine fast antigen Covid had returned a unfavourable check however he had a persistent cough throughout a press convention on Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 7.30pm, the Prime Minister’s workplace advised journalists he wouldn’t be attending a deliberate occasion in Sydney to mild up the Opera House with Ukraine’s colors.

The occasion was scheduled to happen at 8pm and the NSW Government was suggested he couldn’t attend at “very” late discover.

The Prime Minister’s workplace mentioned he was “no longer available” to attend the occasion however didn’t specify sickness as the rationale for his choice to cancel the looks.

Last evening, the PMO was not returning calls over whether or not Mr Morrison was present process additional checks or what the character of his sickness was.

High profile Liberal frontbenchers who’ve beforehand examined constructive for the coronavirus embody the deputy prime minister and Nationals chief Barnaby Joyce who was struck down throughout a go to to London.

Last week, Clive Palmer examined constructive to Covid and pneumonia prompting him to be rushed to hospital.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton additionally examined constructive to Covid early within the pandemic following a visit to the United States.

The Prime Minister was anticipated to talk to Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky over the telephone on Tuesday evening.

Earlier, he declared Russia “a pariah state” as he introduced a $100 million package deal of “lethal” weapons funding from Australia for missiles and ammunition.

The Prime Minister confirmed the announcement will embody $50 million in missiles and ammunition in US {dollars} to Ukraine.

An extra $25 million in US {dollars} will go to worldwide organisations to assist their efforts with shelter, meals, medical care, water and training assist.

“This will be our opening contribution. We expect over time there will be further requests and we will be addressing those as time goes on,’’ he said.

“We’re talking missiles, ammunition, we are talking about supporting them in their defence of their homeland. The overwhelming majority of that will be in the lethal category.”

The package deal is value an estimated $103 million in Australian {dollars}.