PM: Stop playing politics with abuse of children

The Prime Minister has accused opposition chief Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Dr Robert Sabga of making an attempt to politicise the abuse of kids and described their behaviour as reprehensible.

In 1997 a activity drive, chaired by Sabga and together with Diana Mahabir-Wyatt, Vasant Ramkissoon, Valerie Alleyne-Rawlins and Basdai Gayadeen-Catchpole, investigated 9 youngsters’s properties and uncovered neglect and abuse of the kids, a paedophile ring, a system of “kick-backs” by “senior officials,” fraud and extra.

Responding to questions from reporters on the VIP Lounge of the Piarco International Airport on Sunday afternoon, Dr Rowley was requested to touch upon claims made by Sabga which implicated a pedophile ring in grooming and abusing youngsters at properties and in addition within the homicide of Akiel Chambers.

However, Rowley dismissed the claims and questioned what connection was there to a report highlighting the abuse of kids and Chambers’ homicide one 12 months later in 1998.

Saying they each owed apologies to the nation, Rowley accused Persad-Bissessar and Sabga of constructing the problem a “political football” and stated political leanings have been irrelevant to investigating such critical crimes.

“How does the abuse of kids within the properties of care grow to be political subject whether or not PNM or UNC?

“What does that need to do with it?

“What we wish to know is that if there’s any citizen who handled any youngster like that, that’s what we wish to know.

“I’m not interested in any of your political persuasion as Dr Sabga is implying that if you’re UNC you’re exonerated and I know all of these things.”

He stated whereas the previous crimes couldn’t be undone, it was the responsibility of the police to conduct the required investigations to find out who if anybody was liable for the abuse.

He added that the federal government had a duty to tell the police of any allegations of wrongdoing.

“Those who 24 years in the past didn’t do what this authorities is doing which is to placing the police to search out that pedophile if she or he exists and propsecute her or him to the fullest extent of the regulation.

“While we carry the hurt of what happened before in an unattended way, it ought not to prevent us now in taking a more effective pathway.”