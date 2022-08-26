PM to announce NSW flood mitigation funds

The federal authorities has reportedly earmarked $75 million for mitigation measures for NSW communities hit by this yr’s devastating floods.

The cash for levee enhancements, warning gear and different resilience measures will probably be introduced on Friday by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, The Daily Telegraph reported.

The funding will go to the 62 native authorities areas hit by flooding in February and March this yr.

Mr Albanese is attending a Bush Summit of group leaders, farmers, trade and MPs together with NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, hosted by the Telegraph, in Griffith, NSW.