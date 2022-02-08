PM urged to walk in “heels” of transgender community

Labor MP Stephen Jones has delivered a strong speech revealing how the suicide of his homosexual nephew has formed his views.

Under the modifications the Prime Minister Scott Morrison is proposing it would be illegal to expel gay students from school.

However, colleges would be able to expel a transgender student on the grounds that banning such expulsions may problem the ethos of spiritual single-sex colleges.

Mr Jones revealed that whereas he supported non secular freedom, he feared for the affect on his family members together with his personal 14 year-old son.

“He wears heels that give me vertigo and has more handbags than his sister,” he stated.

“He has more courage than any boy I have met. He swims against the tide.

“I know that the love and protection that he enjoys with his mother, with his friends and family is very different to the reception he may receive in the world outside.

“Could this be the day when we get a call telling us that something has happened? That he has been attacked just for being who he is?”

Mr Jones stated that the latest demise of his homosexual nephew had reminded him that typically even a household’s love shouldn’t be sufficient to guard homosexual, lesbian and trans folks if the wold round them is judgmental and hostile.

“He was uncertain about his gender and struggled with his mental health. Now he is gone,” Mr Jones instructed parliament.

“Clearly the love and acceptance of his family and friends was not enough.”

Mr Jones stated the Prime Minister ought to take a stroll within the “heels” of others.

“I’d ask the Prime Minister and every other member in this place to put themselves in the shoes of the parents or the heels of their kids as they step out in public,’’ he said.

“Being an Aussie is much more than punting on the Melbourne Cup and shouting ‘Go Saints’ or ‘Go Sharkies’.

“It’s a bloody diverse place, it’s black, it’s white, it’s brown, it prays in a church, in a mosque, it prays in a shrine, in a synagogue, in a hall, or on a surfboard just behind the breaks.

“It’s men, it’s women, it’s straight, it’s gay, it’s trans, it’s intersex – it’s our whole bloody lot.

“We are the Australia of Storm Boy, of Breaker Morant, of Puberty Blues and yes, of Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

“It’s not easy crafting a national story that includes all of us, but that’s our damned job and the national story must have a place for all of us and all of our kids – how we imagine them but more importantly how they are.”

The Prime Minister is dealing with rise up in his personal ranks over the modifications with Liberal MP Bridget Archer describing the allowance of the expulsion of trans college students merciless.

“After so much progress how did we get back to a place where we ignore the harm we place on children when we tell them they are ‘other’, ‘less than’ and do not deserve rights and protections afforded to others – I fear it may risk lives,” Ms Archer stated.