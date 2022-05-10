PM’s department cited caretaker mode to encourage delay of coral bleaching report

Great Barrier Reef marketing campaign supervisor for the Australian Marine Conservation Society, Dr Lissa Schindler, mentioned coral bleaching is a significant concern for voters and the survey outcomes ought to have been launched in April.

“It is deeply concerning that caretaker mode is being used as an excuse for not releasing this vital information about the health of our global treasure,” she mentioned.

The Australian Marine Conservation Society sought authorized opinion on the Department’s recommendation for AIMS to not launch the survey outcomes.

The Environmental Defenders Office, who gave the recommendation, mentioned the Guidance on Caretaker Conventions “does not show that there is any impediment to the release of the Reef Summer Snapshot 2021-22 by the authoring agencies, given the Snapshot report appears to relate to existing programs and to contain only factual content”.

A spokesperson for PM&C mentioned whereas it offers businesses with normal recommendation, “each agency head is ultimately responsible for the operations of their agency during the caretaker period”.