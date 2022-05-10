PM’s department cited caretaker mode to encourage delay of coral bleaching report
Great Barrier Reef marketing campaign supervisor for the Australian Marine Conservation Society, Dr Lissa Schindler, mentioned coral bleaching is a significant concern for voters and the survey outcomes ought to have been launched in April.
“It is deeply concerning that caretaker mode is being used as an excuse for not releasing this vital information about the health of our global treasure,” she mentioned.
The Australian Marine Conservation Society sought authorized opinion on the Department’s recommendation for AIMS to not launch the survey outcomes.
The Environmental Defenders Office, who gave the recommendation, mentioned the Guidance on Caretaker Conventions “does not show that there is any impediment to the release of the Reef Summer Snapshot 2021-22 by the authoring agencies, given the Snapshot report appears to relate to existing programs and to contain only factual content”.
A spokesperson for PM&C mentioned whereas it offers businesses with normal recommendation, “each agency head is ultimately responsible for the operations of their agency during the caretaker period”.
While AIMS and GBRMPA have been tasked with publishing the most recent aerial survey, Professor Terry Hughes, the founding director of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies at James Cook University, performed aerial surveys through the previous 4 mass bleaching occasions earlier than he retired.
Loading
He mentioned final week that he had launched the outcomes inside two weeks of completion of the flights and it was “disappointing” the survey outcomes had not but been revealed.
University of Queensland senior lecturer Dr Selina Ward mentioned the delay in publishing the survey outcomes was “appalling”.
“How can we think it’s not political interference when all the other results came out in a timely fashion?”