PM’s disastrous response shows lack of authenticity

Your contributor who might need used a keyboard to affix within the battle in opposition to the “climate warrior contributors” may additionally surprise why an infinite sum of cash put aside for catastrophe funding by the federal government hasn’t been introduced into the “war” on the present disasters from all of the flooding. John Kingsmill, Fairlight The distinction between spending taxpayers’ cash on subsidising various power sources and spending it on flood mitigation methods is the previous helps present a long-term answer to an issue that threatens the planet, whereas the latter may supply short-term, localised help in ameliorating the results of the unique drawback. Mark Morgan, Mooloolaba (Qld) What an important piece of satire out of your correspondent who suggests cash would have been higher spent on dams, levees and different catastrophe mitigation methods as an alternative of billions [sic] subsidising windmills and photo voltaic farms. He ought to get a job with Micallef’s Mad as Hell. Eric Hunter, Cook (ACT) I assume if the billions spent on sports activities rorts, automotive parks, fracking and fossil gas subsidies, refugee persecution, handouts to mates usually and picture ops had been used for catastrophe preparation and mitigation, that may have been a superb factor, too. John Burman, Port Macquarie Two different elements wanted in your correspondent’s calculations relating to use of taxpayer funds are the billions of {dollars} of subsidies poured into the coal trade, and mitigation will not be prevention. Anne Croker, Woonona

Unfortunately, elevating partitions doesn’t decrease temperatures. Robyn Bernstein, Annandale Billions of taxpayer {dollars} spent on subsidising windmills and photo voltaic farms? Don’t we want. Jill Phillips, Newstead (Qld) Solar and wind farms are catastrophe mitigation. Holding but extra water behind dams will not be. Andrew Taubman, Queens Park It is subsidies to the fossil gas trade (which contributed to the disasters) that ought to have been used for mitigation. It’s time to catch up, mate. Alan Russell, Netherby (SA) Flood help might be higher

I don’t stay in one of many flood affected areas thank goodness, however I listened to Scott Morrison’s press convention this week (“PM’s pledge for angry victims”, March 10). I used to be horrified. After paying lip service to the floods and their victims, together with the paltry authorities response and funds, he and Peter Dutton proceeded to electioneer on defence points. What a belittling of flood victims and their existential issues. Morrison confirmed no empathy, and even now declines to acknowledge local weather change within the face of its rampant manifestations. Does he know what it means? Peter Dickens, Yass Not so way back, Prime Minister Scott Morrison was claiming that folks wished governments to “get out of their lives”. I believe that he was pandering to a small however vocal minority of Australians, the likes of which turned up in Canberra lately. The overwhelming majority of Australians need governments to competently put together for, and react to, pure disasters such because the bushfires of two summers in the past and the current widespread floods. Doing so will want a big injection of cash. Perhaps Morrison and his cronies may rethink their tax cuts, which is able to disproportionately favour the already well-to-do, and direct the ensuing price range financial savings to raised put together the nation for the pure disasters he now appears to suppose will make Australia a harder place during which to stay. Arthur Kelly, Camden What would Jacinda do? The PM visits Lismore however can’t spare 5 minutes to speak to Marcus and Leone Bebb (“Morrison ‘too busy’ to meet with flood victims”, March 10). The first thought that crossed my thoughts was: What would Jacinda have performed? David Atherfold, Avalon Beach Plant tramples historical past

Burrup Peninsula rock artwork (“Pilbara rock art versus $4.5b fertiliser plant”, March 10) is human heritage, the historical past of our human improvement throughout the foundations of this historic land. We don’t trample on human graves; we should not put in danger the product of human thought for short-term human greed. I can’t see a legitimate selection between the proof of fifty,000 years of human existence and one thing so impermanent as fertiliser. We vandalise our humanity. Anne Eagar, Epping It is past perception that we’d permit a fertiliser manufacturing facility or some other improvement to destroy the rock artwork on the Burrup Peninsula. Imagine the outcry if a manufacturing facility was constructed that threatened the Lascaux caves in France – however that is Australia, the place we are able to merely blow up the Juukan Gorge within the identify of company income. Graeme Finn, Summer Hill Short-term greed of any domineering human invaders shouldn’t be allowed to destroy the long-term survival of treasured historic rock artwork belonging to conventional house owners. Joy Cooksey, Harrington Vegetarian food regimen fact Your correspondent (Letters, March 10) blames beef manufacturing for land clearing. Where does she suppose that the crops for plant-based “meat” are going to come back from? The world has nearly reached the restrict of arable land, and additional crop manufacturing will contain land clearing for crop rising for vegan and vegetarian diets. Look at an image of free-range beef cattle and you will note grass and bushes. Look at an image of crop land and that is what you will note –not a tree in sight, an entire destruction of the pure ecosystem, each above and under floor. There will all the time be vary land unsuitable for agriculture however eminently appropriate for grazing. All meat is plant-based – it’s simply that grass-fed (not grain-fed) steers are extra environment friendly at remodeling vegetation into protein and iron than energy-guzzling factories. Promote a vegan or vegetarian food regimen for animal welfare causes by all means, however please don’t unfold the furphy that such a food regimen will save the planet, as a result of it received’t. That will come about solely by lowered consumption in wealthy nations. Ann Clydsdale, Bathurst

EVs drive enterprise I’m amazed that in the midst of present petrol crises there isn’t extra consideration being given to the promotion of electrical automobiles. Why aren’t our legislators even mentioning the opportunity of selling and producing electrical vehicles right here, the place our ample photo voltaic and wind sources may bolster the necessity now, greater than ever, to be self-sufficient? Larry Woldenberg, Forest Lodge Sounds like the right alternative for the federal authorities to supply beneficiant incentives for an electrical automotive manufacturing facility in Australia. Unfortunately our Prime Minister nonetheless thinks coal is gold. That, collectively together with his lack of ability to plan for the long run, will sadly see this chance move on by. Peter Miniutti, Ashbury I purchased my first automotive, a Goggomobil Dart – sure, the Dart – in 1961. I recollect it was based mostly upon a Bavarian mini-car and constructed from scratch in Australia. Makes one surprise, with many people on the lookout for a small electrical automotive, why not assist an area producer to supply it right here? Subsidise one among ours as an alternative of one among “theirs”. John Ayliffe, Balgowlah Long stroll to freedom

What a transferring, heartfelt story written by Chris Harrison about his mum Taisa (“My Ukrainian refugee mum walked as a child for two years to avoid fascists”, March 10). I search for inspiration every day for what a person comparable to me can do to assist all these determined folks strolling out of Ukraine. Trish Simper, Gordon Scott Morrison says ″⁣Australia has turn into a tough place to stay″⁣. No, Prime Minister, Ukraine has.

Michael Fenton, Tea Gardens Egalitarian fable Truly I’m over the parable of Australia’s egalitarian society with our segregation of kids and youth into non-public, spiritual and selective faculties (Letters, March 10). Jill Napier, Phegans Bay Shelter from the storm

People homeless within the floods, and refugees from Ukraine. They might be housed within the quarantine amenities we constructed early within the pandemic. Oh wait, they aren’t prepared but. Jill Robinson, Randwick The good oil Use public transport and hold the change (″⁣Fuelling fear: Petrol tipped to hit $2.50 per litre″⁣).

Mustafa Erem, Terrigal Will Scott Morrison and Michaela Cash admit weekends will probably be ruined as a result of they don’t have electrical automobiles? Geoff Harding, Chatswood Reheated information