PM’s “Dress Code” Slammed By Chief Minister KCR Ahead Of Their Meeting

Telangana Chief Minister Ok Chandrashekar Rao focused the Centre on Budget. (File)

Telangana:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi “dresses for elections” and his authorities has no respect for farmers and the poor, Telangana Chief Minister Ok Chandrasekhara Rao stated in an all-out assault on Tuesday, simply days earlier than the 2 come nose to nose for an occasion on Saturday.

Mr Rao or “KCR” didn’t maintain again as he ripped into the Budget, calling it “terrible and golmaal (chaotic)”.

“Upar Shervani, andar pareshani (all style, no substance),” the Chief Minister quipped, deriding the “Gujarat model”.

“With social media management, lying blatantly, repeating a lie again and again, they managed to fool the people so far. But now they have been exposed. They play communal politics of hate and division,” he stated.

After his outburst, KCR is ready to share a chopper experience with PM Modi after they go to the outskirts of Hyderabad for the launch of a statue of Saint Ramanujacharya, stated to be the world’s second tallest and constructed at a value of Rs 1000 crore.

Asked concerning the doubtlessly “awkward” helicopter journey with PM Modi, KCR informed NDTV: “It is automatic. Sharing a chopper ride is not the question at all. Whenever the PM comes to any state, the Chief Minister goes and welcomes him. It is a routine thing, a protocol requirement…Attacking him in politics is my policy. Even while sitting along with Mr Modi in his helicopter I will tell him the same thing.”

KCR can be squeezing in one other large assembly earlier than the Saturday occasion. The Telangana Chief Minister will in the present day meet his Maharashtra counterparty Uddhav Thackeray as a part of his ongoing “Project 2024” to convey varied opposition forces collectively.

He has already spoken with RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav.

“There’s a need for qualitative change in the nation,” Mr Rao informed reporters forward of his assembly with Uddhav Thackeray.

“Now is the time to throw the BJP into the Bay of Bengal. I enchantment to folks, change is required. I’m speaking to folks. Indians has to awaken. These individuals who create communal disturbances, this wants to alter. In the approaching days, we’ll work for the nation. In what position, I’m not positive but,” he stated.