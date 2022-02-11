“PM’s Helipad Built In 24 Hours”: Arvind Kejriwal Sees “Irony” In Goa

Goa Polls: Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP-led state authorities lacked the intent for improvement.

Panaji:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that the Goa authorities had constructed a helipad for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s go to inside 24 hours, however a bus cease subsequent to the positioning had not come up in 20 years.

Addressing a press convention in Panaji, Mr Kejriwal alleged that the BJP-led state authorities lacked the intent for improvement.

The state Assembly polls, scheduled to be held on February 14, was not an extraordinary election, it was Goa’s likelihood to vary. This election can change the current and way forward for Goa, he stated.

Claiming that the state authorities lacks the intent for improvement, Mr Kejriwal stated when PM Modi got here to Goa on Thursday, a brand-new helipad was constructed for him inside 24 hours.

“We are not criticising him, but we saw an irony. The irony of the matter is that right next to the site of the PM’s helipad, a bus stop was to be built, and it hasn’t come up in 20 years,” the AAP chief stated.

The AAP desires to guarantee Goans that when a authorities has intent, it may do something and every part it desires, he stated.

The Delhi chief minister went on to say that the Congress and BJP had achieved nothing for Goa. “The people of Goa had given the Congress 27 years and the BJP 15 years. These parties did nothing for Goa as a whole. On the contrary, they only worked together to plunder the state,” Mr Kejriwal said.

Goa’s roads are in a state of disrepair, there is water shortage, electricity outage, children are unemployed and health and education services have collapsed, he claimed.

The AAP leader further claimed that nothing will get better in Goa.

“They intend to do nothing for the subsequent 5 years. They are solely coming to loot Goa,” he added.

