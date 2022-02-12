PM’s message to Grace Tame after bombshell

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has invited Grace Tame to do one factor after her explosive revelation a couple of threatening telephone name.

Scott Morrison has “invited” Grace Tame to reveal which government-funded organisation was concerned in a threatening telephone name, conceding extra info was wanted to resolve why it occurred.

Ms Tame dropped the bombshell throughout her joint National Press Club deal with with Brittany Higgins on Wednesday.

She mentioned that on August 17 final 12 months she was phoned by a “senior member of a government-funded organisation”.

“(They asked) for my word that I would not say anything damning about the Prime Minister on the evening of the next Australian of the Year Awards,” she mentioned.

“‘You are an influential person. He will have a fear,’ they said.

“‘What kind of fear’, I asked myself?

“And then I heard the words ‘with an election coming soon’.”

Ms Tame declined to call the person or the organisation concerned.

In the quick wake of Ms Tame’s allegation, the Prime Minister’s workplace issued a press release, saying it had no data of the telephone name earlier than Ms Tame disclosed it and an investigation could be launched.

On Thursday, throughout a fiery Question Time, the Prime Minister conceded they wanted extra info from Ms Tame.

“While Ms Tame has declined to name the individual, I would at least invite her to advise the government which government-funded agency she is referring to,” Mr Morrison mentioned.

“(Those comments) were not made on my behalf nor would they ever would be and they were not made with my knowledge in any way shape or form or by my office.

“I and my government consider the actions and the statements of the individual as it was explained as absolutely unacceptable.

“Inquiries can only be made where we can be directed and those inquiries should be seeking to get answers to the matters that have been raised.

“If anyone has any information on that then I would encourage them to bring it forward so the matter can be properly addressed.”

Women’s Safety Minister Anne Ruston, who was considered one of three feminine Liberal frontbenchers who attended the deal with, mentioned the federal government would respect if Ms Tame didn’t need the matter pursued.

“If she does, of course we will be happy to make sure we get to the bottom of the issue,” she mentioned.

Senator Ruston mentioned the primary time the federal government had been made conscious of the telephone name was throughout Wednesday’s deal with.

“I’m more than happy today to say to Ms Tame if she would like me or anybody else to have a look at what happened last year,” Senator Ruston mentioned.

“We’d be keen to get to the bottom of what happened, but Ms Tame is in control of what we do with this piece of information from here.”

Thursday’s developments come after Ms Tame slammed Mr Morrison’s quick announcement of an investigation, saying it missed the purpose.

“Scott conducting an investigation into who made the phone call is THE VERY SAME embedded structural silencing culture that drove the call in the first place and misses the point entirely,” she posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Stop deflecting, Scott. It’s not about the person who made the call. It’s the fact they felt like they had to do it.”

The Australia Day Council has denied the decision got here from inside its ranks.