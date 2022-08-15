PM’s Praise For Jawaharlal Nehru Day After BJP’s Partition Charge

New Delhi:

India’s first Prime Minister and Congress stalwart Jawaharlal Nehru at present featured within the speech of PM Narendra Modi as he recalled the contributions of assorted leaders and revolutionaries in India’s independence battle.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi, PM Modi mentioned that the nation salutes those that not solely fought for its freedom but in addition labored for nation-building after Independence comparable to Jawaharlal Nehru, Ram Manohar Lohia and Sardar Vallabhai Patel amongst others.

“Today is an opportunity to bow down in front of those who fought the war of independence and also built the country after independence, be it Nehru ji (Jawaharlal Nehru), Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Deendayal Upadhyay, Jayaprakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia, Acharya Vinoba Bhave, Nanaji Deshmukh, Subramania Bharati,” he mentioned.

PM Modi’s Nehru reward got here a day after the BJP, marking the second “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day”, had launched a video tangentially accusing him of bowing to the calls for of Muhammad Ali Jinnah-led Muslim League for the creation of Pakistan.

The BJP’s seven-minute video narrated its model of occasions that led to the partition of India in 1947, utilizing archival footage and dramatised visuals.

जिन लोगों को भारत की सांस्कृतिक विरासत, सभ्यता, मूल्यों, तीर्थों का कोई ज्ञान नहीं था, उन्होंने मात्र तीन सप्ताह में सदियों से एक साथ रह रहे लोगों के बीच सरहद खींच दी। उस समय कहाँ थे वे लोग जिन पर इन विभाजनकारी ताक़तों के ख़िलाफ़ संघर्ष करने की ज़िम्मेदारी थी?#विभाजन_विभीषिकाpic.twitter.com/t1K6vInZzQ — BJP (@BJP4India) August 14, 2022

On 14 August final yr, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the 14 of August yearly shall be remembered as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to remind the nation of the sufferings and sacrifices of Indians through the partition in 1947.

The two events yesterday additionally sparred over an commercial printed by the Karnataka authorities that omitted the picture of Jawaharlal Nehru, however included Vinayak Savarkar of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

“Because of Nehru India is divided into India and Pakistan. That is why his photo was omitted in the newspaper,” mentioned Karnataka BJP spokesperson Ravi Kumar. While leaders of the Congress alleged this was only a politically motivated transfer of the state’s BJP authorities and demanded that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai be sacked.