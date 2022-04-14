PM’s security team car crashes in Tassie

The safety detailing following Scott Morrison have crashed their automobile in Tasmania whereas travelling to a day occasion on the marketing campaign path close to.

The Prime Minister isn’t injured and was not concerned within the accident close to Elizabeth Town.

The travelling media bus drove previous the crash about 2pm AEST and noticed not less than two folks mendacity on the bottom subsequent to a automobile that had flipped off a big embankment.

Sources informed The West Australian it was a “rough accident”.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister mentioned there have been 4 folks within the automobile — two Tasmanian law enforcement officials and two Federal law enforcement officials from Mr Morrison’s safety element.

“All officers were conscious when transferred. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured,” the spokesperson mentioned.

“Family members of the officers have been contacted and are being kept informed of their condition.

“The PM is always extremely grateful for the protection provided by his security team and extends his best wishes for their recovery and to their families.”

Campaigning has been cancelled for the remainder of the day with an occasion at a defence facility within the seat of Braddon — held by Liberal MP Gavin Pearce on a margin of three.1 per cent — not going forward.

The media has simply arrived at an airport in Wynyard to fly out to the subsequent vacation spot on the Coalition’s schedule.