PM’s social media account hijacked

Scott Morrison has been booted out of his personal Chinese social media account, which is now getting used to submit propaganda.

Scott Morrison’s account on Chinese-owned social media community WeChat has been taken over and rebranded as a pro-China propaganda web page.

The transfer, first reported by The Daily Telegraph on Monday, has been blasted as “foreign interference” in an election yr and a “blatant” act of political censorship.

The Prime Minister’s 76,000 followers on the massively in style platform have been notified earlier this month that his web page had been renamed “Australian Chinese new life”, together with his profile image modified and the account description now studying, “(to) provide life information for overseas Chinese in Australia”.

Joint Parliamentary Committee on Intelligence and Security chair Senator James Paterson instructed the paper Beijing was searching for to “enforce censorship well beyond its borders and interfere in our democracy”.

“(The CCP are) targeting our Prime Minister by seeking to shut down his ability to communicate with the Chinese Australians by banning him from the most widely used channel of communication in that community,” he mentioned.

“I am calling on all Australian politicians to voluntarily boycott WeChat. We cannot allow a foreign authoritarian government to interfere in our democracy and set the terms of public debate in Australia.”

WeChat, owned by know-how firm Tencent, is utilized by as much as three million folks in Australia and for a lot of is their key hyperlink to household and associates in China.

But nationwide safety consultants have lengthy warned the favored messaging app is a nationwide safety threat because of its heavy management, surveillance and censorship by the Chinese Community Party.

Due to posting limits imposed on abroad customers, many Australia-based accounts together with the Prime Minister’s are registered in China reasonably than by means of the app’s worldwide model.

Mr Morrison’s account was managed by a neighborhood company, which posted numerous authorities bulletins every week. According to The Daily Telegraph, the company has been locked out of the account since July 2021 and has made a number of requests to regain entry.

Anthony Albanese’s account has been unaffected, with the Labor chief persevering with to submit updates, together with attacking the Prime Minister’s “lies” on international coverage and fast antigen assessments.

Federal authorities minister Stuart Robert described the transfer as “shocking”.

Speaking to Nine’s Today on Monday, Mr Robert questioned why Mr Albanese’s account had been left alone.

“The government speaks through many channels to the 1.2 million (people in the) Chinese community,” Mr Robert.

“I think if it is an act of censorship, that is stunning and should be concerning to all of us. The Prime Minister’s asked to get his account back. We can make our judgments about the content of the account (prior to the takeover) … but I don’t think we want Chinese actors taking over social media pages.”

Mr Morrison has been censored by WeChat earlier than.

In December 2020, the Prime Minister reached out on to the Chinese folks within the wake of the controversy over the doctored photograph of an Australian soldier posted by a Chinese diplomat.

“The post of a false image of an Australian soldier does not diminish our respect for and appreciation of our Chinese Australian community or indeed our friendship with the people of China,” Mr Morrison wrote.

WeChat changed the submit with a message stating the content material “involves the use of inciting, misleading, or contrary to objective facts, text, pictures, videos, etc., fabricate social hot spots, distort historical events, and confuse the public”.

A report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute suppose tank the identical month warned WeChat was a key driver of the CCP’s affect in Australia, notably by means of its affect over Chinese-language media.

“The PRC’s ability to censor and monitor WeChat is perhaps the single most effective and concerning factor in the CCP’s influence over Chinese-language media in Australia,” the report mentioned.

The report warned that the app’s function in Australian elections, notably in marginal seats with massive Chinese-speaking populations resembling Chisholm and Reid, was a rising concern as a result of lack of ample oversight or regulation, together with measures to fight disinformation.

It known as on the Australian authorities to carry WeChat to the identical requirements as US-based platforms like Facebook and Twitter. “If companies refuse to meet those standards, they shouldn’t be allowed to operate in Australia,” it mentioned.

The Prime Minister’s workplace declined to remark.

frank.chung@news.com.au