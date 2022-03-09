PM’s state of emergency delay smacks of cynicism

Stop constructing on flood plains and relocate flooded cities How pathetic is that this for a plan? People shouldn’t be inspired, they should be pressured (“Plan to cut stamp duty to get people to move out”, March 9). A city like Lismore ought to by no means have been allowed to develop to its present measurement. The state authorities, maybe backed by federal funding, must relocate flood-prone cities. Underwrite the subdivision of appropriate land above flood plains and allocate blocks at no cost to landowners. They can then both use their insurance coverage or the anticipated funding, and rebuild figuring out it’ll by no means flood once more.

Gary Bigelow, Teralba If ever the individuals of the Nepean-Hawkesbury Valley wanted proof that their properties are constructed on a flood plain, these previous weeks have offered the proof. No one group is accountable: native councils, builders and the state authorities have to just accept the collective duty. Society has to additionally settle for duty. Australians can not anticipate to all reside in a indifferent home on a 500-square-metre block. If you really want a single-storey home, then it should be in one in every of our main inland cities. The homes underwater now ought to be demolished and the land returned to rural, agricultural use.

Michael Hayden, Kiama Downs The Minister for Western Sydney, Stuart Ayres, intends as one of many his flood mitigation measures to boost the Warragamba Dam wall. He fails to understand he will even have to take away the clay strata and alter the contours of the present flood plains to forestall flooding. The greatest resolution is to stop constructing on flood plains and resume properties for open house and meals manufacturing.

Brian McDonald, Willoughby Stuart Ayres has argued it’s unrealistic to relocate individuals from flood plains since they have been conscious of the danger they took by selecting to reside there. Ultimate duty lies with governments for zonings that permitted individuals to reside there, for the reason that dangers have been recognized since not less than the time of Governor Macquarie. The value of a ″⁣one-off″⁣ relocation can be lower than successive rescue and aid operations into the indefinite future.

Stuart Ayres (“‘Farcical’: Minister shoots down flood relocation, says residents know the risks”, March 8) argues residents are conscious about the danger they take by selecting to reside in a flood-prone space, and therefore don’t deserve assist to relocate. But the individuals of Collaroy who’ve beachfront properties selected to reside there, so why are taxpayer {dollars} being spent on defending their properties? They have the means to reside elsewhere in Collaroy, whereas many within the Nepean flood plain don’t have the means to go elsewhere with ample entry to workplaces.

Stephen Nicholson, Port Macquarie Meat trade not a lot chop The meat trade is operating scared, and so it ought to be (″⁣Where’s the beef? Farmers fire up as fake meat stakes its claim″⁣, March 9). Unprecedented floods and local weather change are affecting our lifestyle. Methane from cattle is bigger than the entire transport trade, and 30 occasions stronger as a greenhouse gasoline. Time for change. Oh, and plant-base protein tastes actually nice.

Tim Schroder, Gordon The meat trade resides on borrowed time. It’s additionally a number one reason for land clearing, species extinction and poor well being. This polluting, harmful enterprise wants reining in. A royal fee into how they bully and misuse their market energy to forestall new companies combating local weather change can be a begin.

Anne Matheson, Gordon How can Senator Susan McDonald, a sixth-generation cattle farmer and former director of Super Butcher, be allowed to ascertain, and chair, a Senate inquiry into various meat labelling, launched at a barbecue held by the Parliamentary Friends of Red Meat group – of which she is co-convener?

Where are the questions regarding impartiality, credibility, a daft battle of curiosity? This is just not a sound use of taxpayers’ cash. It is yet one more signal of a determined, anti-competitive animal agriculture trade lacking useful financial alternatives to embrace a rapid-growth and environmentally accountable plant-based trade.

Cheryl Forrest-Smith, Mona Vale So, the individual heading up a Senate inquiry into plant-based meat labelling and so-called ″⁣pretend meat″⁣ is described as a ″⁣livestock trade stalwart″⁣ who grew up on a cattle station but in addition ran a butcher retail enterprise. How can she probably be unbiased?

Seriously, what’s the level of an costly taxpayer-funded inquiry that’s so prejudiced earlier than it has even put pen to paper?

Janine Burdeu, Mona Vale Women vote, Mr Morrison Yesterday our Prime Minister posted on quite a few platforms commemorating Shane Warne however there was not even a whisper of acknowledgment from him that it was International Women’s Day. I ponder if Jen’s instructed him ladies vote?

Elisabeth Goodsall, Wahroonga The situation of sophistication is neatly side-stepped in a lot of the dialogue and celebration round ladies on at the present time. So, too, the particular complement within the Herald which was stuffed with articles and advertisements proclaiming that these unique all-girl non-public faculties would produce younger ladies ″⁣taking on the torch for a fairer deal″⁣. From their privileged place in society, why would they? As a feminist, I’ve no want to see the outdated boys community changed with an outdated ladies community. That’s not going to result in actual change for the overwhelming majority of ladies.

Men are fragile Julie Szego (″⁣Warne’s death reminder of men’s risk″⁣, March 9) factors to the truth that males’s well being is an issue, not simply the bodily manifestation however, extra considerably, the emotional facet. The conventional Aussie bloke was purported to be taciturn, robust and assured however that has been eroded with infinite criticism, a lot of it justified, which has come his means in newer years. Men grieve, males endure, males aren’t good, however males are human and so they really feel, though they might not present it. Shane Warne’s demise is a well timed reminder of the fragility of us all.

Max Redmayne, Drummoyne Wasted debt I’d be extra comfy with the extent of presidency debt (″⁣Budget interest bill to hit $30b a year″⁣, March 9) if it had been used to construct a greater society by enhancing the lives of hundreds of thousands of Australian households, these residing in poverty, who’re homeless, disabled and in aged care. Instead it has been wasted and delivered to the pockets of the rich and multinational firms.

Tony Heathwood, Kiama Downs Not so tremendous depart

There is paid depart and unpaid depart (″⁣Half of new fathers not taking up government parental leave″⁣, March 9). Paid depart contains sick depart, annual depart and compassionate depart. In all instances of paid depart, superannuation can also be paid. Now now we have paid parental depart. What is the rational justification for not paying tremendous with paid parental depart? None. Stop fooling around and pay it.

John Whiteing, Willoughby Stay robust, governor Thank goodness the governor of the Reserve Bank, Philip Lowe, is just not swayed by early reviews of inflation (″⁣We can wait and see: Lowe pushes back call for higher interest rates″⁣, March 9). Those eager to see rates of interest rise, clearly don’t realise that any hints of inflation are because of the lack of ability to provide, not elevated demand; the previous due to COVID-19 associated logistical delays. Those individuals who’re negatively affected with rising home costs, ought to elevate it with the federal government concerning the variety of households with a number of funding properties and the ridiculously beneficiant 50 per cent low cost on capital beneficial properties taxes.

A restrict on the previous and the wiping of the latter could make it just a little simpler for brand new consumers to enter the housing market. Rising rates of interest could make it worse. One is the elevated value of borrowing for brand new dwelling debtors. On the opposite facet, there’s extra to realize from negatively raised borrowings on funding properties when rates of interest rise, attributable to bigger deductions for these elevated curiosity prices.

Stewart Copper, Maroubra Powerhouse warning I hope these individuals accountable for the relocation of the Powerhouse have taken discover of the truth that the Parramatta River has been in main flood for per week and completely inundated the unsuitable web site for the venture. Will they study from this and cancel the entire thing, or discover a higher, drier location? I’m not holding my breath.

It’s not working Since Scott Morrison grew to become our PM, now we have been delivered hearth, floods and pestilence. Who precisely is the man praying to?

Chris Hughes, Clovelly Forewarned, forearmed Someone has to say it. The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts within the final two weeks have been excellent and proper on the cash, maximising the saving of life and property in opposition to the ravages of this worst-ever flooding.

Peter Kamenyitzky, Castle Hill Quick repair

Maybe Stuart Ayres might simply elevate the Manly Dam wall?

John Dinan, Cheltenham Road recognizing forward Instead of doing an audit of roads on the lookout for potholes, Transport for NSW may be capable of full the job faster if it does an audit of potholes, on the lookout for indicators of roads (″⁣No ‘quick fix’ to Sydney’s pothole drawback, Roads Minister says″⁣, March 9).

Stephen Driscoll, Castle Hill Open secrets and techniques Wondering how a lot your specialist physician or plumber will get paid? Let’s do what they do in Norway the place no salaries are secret. Just look them up on the web. There is a catch: All searchers should reveal their identification to these they seek for.

