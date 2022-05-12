PM’s support for Deves will backfire on voting day

Earlier on this federal election marketing campaign it appeared like a blood sport, however now it’s extra like a political civil battle. Lorna Denham, Cardiff Heights Does Scott Morrison have an issue with girls? Absolutely not, until they go by the identify Niki Savva. George Fishman, Vaucluse Minimum wage rise will assist to fix inequality The fear-mongering by employers and the Morrison authorities on the thought of a paltry 5.1 per cent wage rise for these on the minimal wage of $20.33 is an indication of what’s so tragically fallacious with the best way we see our Australian society (“Australia must avoid entrenching a US-style ‘working poor’”, May 12). That rise would quantity to simply over a greenback an hour, or $2100 a 12 months. Compare this to the additional $9000 Morrison is giving excessive wage-earners in tax cuts, to not point out the extravagant quantities wasted on still-profitable companies through the pandemic. The sky won’t fall in if these beneath the poverty line have somewhat extra to spend on their households. Inequality is a illness in our neighborhood that impacts us all. Bruce Spence, Balmain It’s not rocket science: the PM and his ministers are not looking for staff to obtain a wage rise as a result of it’s no pores and skin off their noses. They are doing fantastic with their meal and journey allowance on prime of their exorbitant wages. After 10 years of serving to their mates from the massive finish of city suppress wages and the casualisation of the workforce they will follow their large enterprise mates and maintain piling on the distress to the working poor. Let’s not neglect who minimize penalty charges for a lot of staff who have been simply scraping by beneath the guise it will get extra folks into jobs. Dermot Mcintosh, Bacchus Marsh (Vic)

Has there ever been a time when there wasn’t this incessant bleating {that a} wage rise, regardless of how small, was going to ship companies to the wall? Dianne Brims, Morpeth If, as Scott Morrison has claimed, the Fair Work Commission determines the minimal wage, why have wages not risen to match the price of residing over the past decade? One cause is as a result of the suggestions of the fee have been rejected by the federal government. Gillian Baldwin, Bathurst Morrison is claiming a 5 per cent pay rise will end result within the lack of jobs. But isn’t there a scarcity of staff and aren’t companies crying out for workers? Branco Gaica, Redfern Anthony Albanese is true to assist an honest minimal wage. Any man or lady holding down a job deserves the dignity of having the ability to assist their household with out having to depend on authorities handouts. Philip Bray, Moss Vale Information gleaned from the most recent leaders’ debate informs us that further money put into the financial system by Coalition tax cuts is sweet for the financial system, however further money put in by a Labor wage enhance is dangerous for the financial system. Yep, positive PM. Stuart Pratt, Ocean Shores

Leg up property ladder for younger Yet extra miserable information for younger home consumers, with the common time required to save lots of a deposit being 11.4 years (“It now takes more than a decade to save a home deposit”, May 12). During that point, how might they afford holidays, a marriage, new vehicles, children? Here’s an answer – the financial institution of grandma and grandpa must be exempted from the onerous Centrelink guidelines that let solely $30,000 in a five-year interval to be gifted with out penalty. Why not permit cashed-up retirees to supply your complete deposit for his or her kids or grandchildren? It would save relationships and permit younger {couples} to repay their mortgage whereas middle-aged, as an alternative of the day they retire and obtain their lump-sum tremendous. Greg Cantori, Kingsgrove Reign examine With Her Majesty’s well being in apparent decline, it’s time to once more revisit the establishing of an Australian republic (“An heir of transition as Prince steps up”, May 12). After the sooner try, it was kind of agreed that the time for this is able to be when the Queen’s reign was coming to a detailed. Given the organisation and large choices to be made, is it not time to start the method of a republic, accompanied by a brand new nationwide flag – not one holding the Union Jack in a nook as a relic of our former colonial standing? Julia Bovard, North Sydney

Regional rail a no brainer High-speed rail (HSR) have to be regional and never Sydney based mostly (“‘Radically faster’: Parramatta at centre of NSW’s high-speed rail future”, May 12). The prices related to the proposed coastal Hawkesbury alignment might be prohibitive. The HSR must be inland, ultimately connecting Melbourne, Canberra and Brisbane, with HSR japanese connections to main centres together with Wollongong, the Sydney Basin, Parramatta and Newcastle. Michael Fox, Pacific Palms Based on his remark about St Pancras Station on the coronary heart of Greater London, I can supply Minister Stokes a reputation for the long run transport interchange close to Parramatta. It’s St Parramatta. Geoffrey Williamson, Woollahra Passing the buck As either side of politics and our international allies rue the choice to promote the Darwin port, we discover that the federal Coalition, with Scott Morrison as treasurer, actively inspired the deal (“Taxpayers charged $18m for Port of Darwin site”, May 12). And the Northern Territory authorities was rewarded with $20 million of taxpayers’ cash after the deal was concluded. Despite this proof, Morrison, as not too long ago as on the final debate, claims he had nothing to do with the deal. Ross Hudson, Mount Martha (Vic)

When we taxpayers have been knowledgeable of the eye-watering quantities governments pay for submarines and even the cancellation of submarines, or for JobKeeper funds to giant, worthwhile companies, we settle for that billions of {dollars} are in play. The port of Darwin was leased to China for simply $5 million {dollars} a 12 months for 99 years. In 2114, when it’s once more in the marketplace, will anybody realise its true worth? Will we be so naive? Lorraine Hickey, Green Point Civilised debate eventually The third leaders’ debate was civilised and well-organised (“Hostilities kept in check for final leaders’ debate”, May 12). It held my curiosity till the tip, with undecided voters in key seats having a say. Although it’s no thriller why the general public broadcaster doesn’t obtain a internet hosting guernsey when the present PM refuses to be interviewed on the ABC through the election marketing campaign. John Anderson, MacMasters Beach Heritage worth The powers that be ought to have a tough take into consideration what they’re doing to Parramatta (“Green light for Parramatta overhaul”, May 12). There has already been a lot historical past misplaced from Australia’s colonial breadbasket. Parramatta Council is kind of up entrance in regards to the want for the builders’ {dollars}. Maybe it ought to take a look on the appeal of Paris, the place the peak of buildings was legislated to 5 storeys and large-scale fashionable improvement has been restricted to the encircling suburbs. Any European metropolis with a historic previous city would by no means countenance sticking a 70-storey tower in the midst of it. Jennifer Indsto, Pennant Hills

There’s nothing “green” in regards to the proposal for improvement in Parramatta. The plan exhibits little or no inexperienced areas, named public recreation. Walk round London or Paris, and also you’ll discover little inexperienced parks tucked in in every single place. Even behind Notre Dame, in an space which might be a few of Paris’ most costly actual property, there’s somewhat park with timber and seats and youngsters’s play tools. Instead, we’re being inflicted with extra phallic towers and sunless wind tunnel streets, and a second-rate museum. Poor Parramatta. Barbara Grant, Castle Hill The iron-y In the late Sixties and early ’70s, Lyn Langtry, Australia was solely in transport tonnes of iron ore abroad, so who needed a metallurgist (Letters, 12 May)? The tragedy is that, 5 many years later, nothing appears to have modified. Around the identical time, UNSW was main the world in photovoltaics – however no-one in Australia was , in order that experience went abroad. We are positively gradual learners. David Gordon, Cranebrook

COVID issues Currently, roughly 300 persons are dying in Australia each week from COVID-19. We have no idea their names or something about them, besides that they’re Australian residents such as you and me. This is equal to a aircraft crash each single week. These numbers might be lowered if everybody on this nation wore masks indoors. Are we and our authorities so callous that we don’t care sufficient about our fellow Australians to do that? Pia Brous, Prahran (Vic) Paintball’s gold I recommend together with paintball within the Olympics as a substitute for Esports (“To E or not to E: That is the question for the Olympic Games”, May 12). Jenny Greenwood, Hunters Hill

Climate of change Why would the Coalition attempt to disguise the Great Barrier Reef bleaching (“Reef authority reverses decision to withhold report”, May 12). Aren’t they happy with their fossil fuel-led restoration from the local weather catastrophe? Greg Thompson, Bega Many folks say that local weather change wants motion. I ask what are you doing proper now to mitigate your private affect (Letters, May 12)? Stuart Green, Glenbrook Your correspondent tells us that local weather change is a symptom not a trigger and that the trigger is materialism. Maybe, however that too ignores the elephant within the room – overpopulation.

John Lees, Castlecrag