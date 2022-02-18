PM’s swipe at China over Ukraine

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has criticised China for not denouncing Russia’s ‘imminent’ invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has criticised China for not denouncing Russia’s “threats of terrible violence” in opposition to Ukraine.

Despite Moscow denying it’s planning to invade Ukraine, US and NATO intelligence suggests Russia is ramping up its presence on the border and getting ready to assault.

Mr Morrison stated it was necessary for all nations to “denounce the threats of terrible violence” that Russia was making in opposition to Ukraine.

“We denounce it. The United States denounces it. Peace-loving, free nations all around the world are denouncing it,” he advised reporters on Friday.

“Those who do not denounce the violence that Russia is threatening Ukraine with, well, that leaves me very concerned.

“The Chinese government is yet to denounce those threats of violence and I urge them to do so.

“They seek to play, they say, a positive role in global peace. Well, they could immediately denounce the threats of violence.

“An invasion of Ukraine is of course imminent and I hope that does not occur, but I think what we are seeing leads us to fear the worst.”

Earlier, Defence Minister Peter Dutton revealed there have been no plans to ship Australian troops into Ukraine.

Mr Dutton gave an ominous warning a couple of looming Russian invasion on Friday, saying he believed the world was “on the cusp now of an all-out conflict”.

He stated Russian President Vladimir Putin was within the strategy of “executing the final stages of his plan” to invade.

“I think it’s tragic and we’ll see terrible scenes unfolding, and it’s obvious that Ukraine’s been under cyber attack for some time,” Mr Dutton advised the Nine Network.

“The Russians have amassed ships in the Black Sea, got troops coming in from different directions and you would expect that President Putin, who obviously can’t be taken at his word, is manufacturing some sort of trigger.”

Asked if he thought it was a “fait accompli”, Mr Dutton stated each signal indicated “that that’s the case”.

“I mean, you can hope for an 11th hour miracle. There are lots of European leaders who have tried to avert this but it seems President Putin is pretty intent on his action and direction,” Mr Dutton stated.

“That really is going to result in the loss of life, the loss of innocent life and we’ve seen it before in Eastern Europe. We don’t want it repeated but we live in a very uncertain world.”

Despite the all however inevitability of escalation, Mr Dutton dominated out sending Australian troops.

“We work closely with the US and the UK and our partners … but if you look at Australia’s involvement, it’s a long way away,” Mr Dutton stated.

“We haven’t been asked for troops, so we have no intention of sending troops.

“This is an issue NATO and Europe needs to deal with and those European leaders really. need to step up and put even more pressure on to Russia to stop them.”

Mr Dutton’s ominous warning comes within the wake of US President Joe Biden saying intelligence advised Russia was “engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to go in”.

“Every indication we have is they’re prepared to go into Ukraine and attack Ukraine,” Mr Biden stated.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated Russia’s false flag operations, together with the shelling of a Ukrainian kindergarten, was designed to discredit the Ukrainians.

“The picture is continuing to be very grim,” Mr Johnson stated.

“We fear very much that that is a thing we will see more of over the next few days.”