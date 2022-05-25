Podcast: L.A. mayoral candidates debate homelessness

Last week, we partnered up with KCRW for a dwell mayoral debate with among the metropolis’s prime candidates for the highest job.

It was the ultimate group debate earlier than the first on June 7. And in it, the candidates talked so much a few housing-first method and took progressive stances on the problem of homelessness.

Read the full transcript here.

Advertisement

Host: Gustavo Arellano and KCRW housing reporter Anna Scott

Guests: U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, L.A. Councilmember Kevin de León, and activist Gina Viola

More studying:

With Caruso absent, L.A. mayoral candidates argue for progressive moves on homelessness

L.A. on the Record: Renters are getting short shrift in the mayor’s race, advocates say

L.A.’s mayoral candidates agree homeless encampments need to go. The question is how