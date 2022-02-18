Podcast: Saving segregated ‘Mexican’ schools

Marfa, Texas, is understood internationally for its arts scene. But on the south facet of town, there’s this old-fashioned. It’s a college the place lecturers as soon as paddled Latino college students for talking Spanish. Now, a few of those self same college students — grandparents and retirees of their 80s — are working to save lots of the long-shuttered segregated Blackwell School and make it a nationwide historic website to show the historical past of segregated faculties for Latinos within the United States.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Houston bureau chief Molly Hennessy-Fiske

