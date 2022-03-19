PODCAST | The Story: Clipped wings, turbulence and clear skies: Inside the Comair saga | News24

This week on The Story, an aviation skilled tells News24 the grounding of Kulula and home British Airways flights, operated by Comair, ought to have been a “last resort”.

The SA Civil Aviation Authority lifted its suspension of Comair’s Air Operating Certificate late on Wednesday evening.

British Airways and kulula.com flights had been operational from Thursday morning.

The grounding of flights was carried out final Saturday after a collection of security incidents.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) final week suspended Comair’s operator certificates indefinitely. This after a number of security incidents within the house of a month, starting from engine failures, engine malfunctions and touchdown gear malfunctions.

On 7 March, the ultimate straw was when a kulula.com flight from Lanseria to Cape Town needed to be diverted to OR Tambo due to an engine-related subject. The incidents triggered a evaluate of the corporate’s threat and security administration procedures.

This week, on The Story, co-hosts Catherine Rice and Amy Gibbings discuss to Business Insider journalist Luke Daniel and an aviation skilled concerning the Comair saga.

Daniel mentioned there have been intense discussions between Comair and the regulator to resolve the problems. Five days later, flights had been resumed.

During the suspension, home airline capability was reduce by 40% and, in consequence, Daniel mentioned flight prices rose dramatically.

“The question around price gouging is one that the Competition Commission is investigating. I can’t comment on whether airlines did or did not, but it is suspicious, and we were seeing flights one way from Johannesburg to Cape town stretching upwards of R4 000, even R5 000, which is hugely expensive.”

He mentioned it was “the perfect storm” for shoppers.

Daniel mentioned travellers could be credited for his or her flights, however this was “hugely criticised”.

He added that travellers wouldn’t get refunds “any time soon”.

Aviation skilled and managing director at Plane Talking, Linden Birns, mentioned SACAA had not been clear in the course of the course of and had not taken the general public “into their confidence”.

He mentioned it would not bode effectively for SACAA or Comair because it creates an “information vacuum”, which fuels hypothesis and conjecture.

Birns mentioned he would not imagine there’s a systemic downside with security within the aviation trade.

He mentioned, “people don’t need to panic”.

He believes SACAA tends to floor airways “almost as a matter of first resort rather than last resort. Grounding an airline should only be done after you’ve exhausted every other method and instrument at your disposal to support safety”.

He mentioned there’s an “unfortunate track record” of grounding airways and, each time it is occurred, “its raised questions that the Civil Aviation Authority has not been able to adequately answer, other than hiding behind this general notion that it’s in the interests of safety”.