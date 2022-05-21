PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues | News24

This week, Stellenbosch University college students protested on campus after an allegedly racist incident befell at a residence within the early hours of Sunday morning.

An alleged racist incident at Stellenbosch University on Sunday sparked outrage amongst college students.

Theuns du Toit urinated on the belongings of Babalo Ndwayana, a fellow first-year scholar.

Du Toit was suspended and a radical investigation is at present underneath approach by the Equality Unit.

An alleged racist incident at Huis Marais residence at Stellenbosch University over the weekend triggered conversations across the extent of transformation on the establishment.

A seemingly intoxicated first-year scholar, Theuns du Toit, urinated on the belongings of Babalo Ndwayana within the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident induced outrage amongst college students, who protested in opposition to institutional racism. They additionally highlighted that it was just one amongst many others that weren’t purchased to consideration.

This week, on The Story, News24 reporter Tammy Peterson talks about her protection of the incident and her emotions on the protest exterior Huis Marais residence on Monday.

The chairperson of the college’s SRC, Viwe Kobokana, talks to News24 about how college students are feeling after the stunning incident – and what it means transferring ahead.

