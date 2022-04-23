PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won’t be stolen, but who believes him? | News24

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala stated it might value R5.6 billion to repair the province’s roads.

The authorities will put oversight constructions in place to make sure the aid funds usually are not looted.

Corruption Watch referred to as for transparency with regard to the aid funds.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday declared a nationwide state of catastrophe in response to the catastrophic flooding in KwaZulu-Natal.

Hundreds of individuals have died, and 1000’s have been displaced.

R1 billion in aid funds has been made accessible to rebuild the province, however many South Africans worry the cash will merely be looted, as occurred throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

This week on The Story, we speak to News24 journalist Lwandile Bhengu, and the chief director of Corruption Watch, Karam Singh, about issues relating to corruption, and whether or not oversight constructions will probably be sufficient to forestall it.

Bhengu stated “given the history of South Africa’s government and corruption, and how money has been swindled over the years, people are rightfully sceptical”.

But, she stated, this catastrophe introduced “an opportunity for the government to prove itself to the people of South Africa”.

Singh stated it was comprehensible that there was “a cynicism and scepticism out there. I think we’re at an all-time low when it comes to trust in our public officials when it comes to safeguarding public funds”.

He stated the federal government didn’t have enough preventative measures in place – and “we only discover corruption, once the money has already been looted”.

He stated there wanted to be higher transparency within the system “by ensuring the publication of data by the government, data with regard to allocation of funds for relief, and then publication of information relating to any procurement that takes place”.

Singh stated it was encouraging that “we are having this debate, prior to the corruption taking place”.

But, he warned, that we have been “entering dangerous territory,” and primarily based on our current observe file, we should not be “overly encouraged that we won’t face the same challenges again”.

