PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man | News24

Abongile Mafalala, an e-hailing taxi driver, was wrongfully accused of kidnapping and murdered in a mob justice assault in Parkwood, Grassy Park in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The man was later recognized as Abongile Mafalala, an e-hailing taxi driver from Dunoon, Cape Town.

He was known as to the scene, by way of an e-hailing taxi app, by alleged thugs after which robbed and wrongfully accused of kidnapping.

Graphic movies of the brutal assault had been extensively circulated on social media.

Community members believed that Mafalala was accountable for rumoured kidnappings within the space. It was later revealed by police and group security discussion board members that no kidnappings had been reported.

After being informed that Mafalala was responsible, about 100 group members gathered. He was then severely overwhelmed and his physique and automotive had been burnt.

His household are devastated and preserve that an harmless man was murdered.

This week, on The Story, we discuss to News24 reporter Lisalee Solomons, who intently coated the story.

We then talk about mob justice, inside a South African context, with the Institute for Security Studies’ Lizette Lancaster, who works within the Justice and Violence Prevention Programme.

