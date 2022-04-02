PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil? | News24

Commodities have been buying and selling at a few of the highest costs in years.

South Africans face hiked rates of interest and rising inflation.

The rand has gained 10% in opposition to the greenback for the reason that starting of the yr.

The world’s financial system has been hit laborious by the Covid-19 pandemic for the previous two years, nevertheless it began to get better in direction of the top of final yr.

Then got here the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the potential of a 3rd world battle.

This despatched the monetary markets into one other tailspin, however the rand stays surprisingly robust.

This week on The Story, we discuss to senior Fin24 monetary journalist Carol Paton and economist Dr Iraj Abedian in regards to the implications of all this for South Africa and what it means for the person on the street.

Inflation charges are rising, rates of interest are going up, unemployment is at a file excessive, but the rand is stronger than ever.

Paton says the rand stays robust “because of commodity prices. Prices of our minerals are so high at the moment, and that’s a function of demand from countries that are using it such as China”.

She says it is unrelated to Russia and Ukraine, nevertheless it has had the impact “of giving a lot of support to our country’s finances”. Loads of {dollars} are coming into the nation once we promote minerals, which is conserving the rand robust.

Paton says, in a disaster, “in any emerging markets like ourselves, the currency really gets hit and that hasn’t happened this time”. She believes the excessive commodity costs ought to be used as a “moment of great fortune”, and we must always maximise it. She mentioned final time there was a commodity increase, we didn’t capitalise on it sufficient.

Senior economist at Pan-African Investment and Research Services, Dr Iraj Abedian, says the monetary outlook for the abnormal South African is “quite negative”.

He believes it is going to be “a very challenging environment in the next 18 to 24 months”. He advises South Africans to keep away from taking over debt and to solely spend on the requirements.

He believes elevated taxation is “almost inevitable”.

South Africa’s public debt is rising and, Abedian says, “unless and until the South African national growth, GDP growth picks up on a sustainable basis, ahead of three and a half to four percent, the tax increases for the upper-income individuals and households is writing on the wall”.

