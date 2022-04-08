Podium finish for UQ in sport science puts Australia in winning position for 2032
In addition to UQ quite a few different Australian universities had been ranked extremely within the area, with the University of Sydney in 4th spot, Deakin University in sixth, and the University of Melbourne in tenth place.
Of the opposite Queensland Universities, Griffith University scored effectively, ranked thirty first on this planet for its sports activities science associated packages.
Professor Cairney mentioned there was thrilling analysis occurring not simply within the space of the Olympics but in addition the Paralympics.
“There’s some really exciting research happening now about how we get more high support needs into sport,” he mentioned.
“One of the exciting things about that is it’s targeting a really under-represented group, but also there’s a chance to make a mark – high support athletes are a small group but there’s medals to be won there and Australia could be a leader.
The Games loom large despite being a full decade off, but Professor Cairney said the benefits of a strong and connected sport science field extended far beyond the event itself.
“2032, the Olympics and Paralympics, that’s two weeks,” he mentioned. “It’s 10 years for two weeks, but it’s really what you do in the leadup and afterwards that’s critical.”
“If the Games mean that we develop fully accessible sporting facilities, or marginalised people are brought into sport, there’s health, social and economic benefits to all of that.”