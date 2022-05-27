Poet Meena Kandasamy’s sons gatecrash her online call. Watch sweet video

The on-line video name. and even conferences have turned within the new regular. There are additionally videos on the Internet that present how at instances people on video calls are interrupted by their children or fur infants. Just like this video that exhibits poet Meena Kandasamy’s sons gatecrashing her video name. She took to Twitter to share the funnily lovely video.

“This happened a few weeks ago. Gender studies conference, Patna Women’s College, I was doing the Q&A, my kids decided to gatecrash the Zoom meeting. Sharing the embarrassing but entertaining video,” she wrote whereas posting the video.

The video opens to point out the writer answering a query requested by the host of the video name. As she begins answering, she is interrupted – and in a candy means – by her sons. The video additionally exhibits her introducing her little ones to the others over the video name.

Take a take a look at the healthful video:

This occurred a number of weeks in the past. Gender research convention, Patna Women’s College, I used to be doing the Q&A, my children determined to gatecrash the Zoom assembly. 🙂 sharing the embarrassing however entertaining video pic.twitter.com/93xnKNzvcQ — Dr Meena Kandasamy (@meenakandasamy) May 26, 2022

The video was shared a day in the past. Since being posted, the clip has collected over 5,200 views and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish varied feedback.

“They were reclaiming your time which rightfully belongs to them. Thank you for sharing,” wrote a Twitter consumer. “Sweet,” posted one other. “Wow, cute kids,” commented a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?