Poland accused of hostage diplomacy as global tax debate scrapped

Senior diplomats and European Commission officers have accused Poland of continuous to carry hostage a deliberate legislation to impose a minimal 15 p.c tax charge for multinationals, after a debate on the principles was scrapped on the final minute late Monday.

EU finance ministers had been set to debate the proposed legislation, which is designed to obliterate tax havens and guarantee multinational companies pay their honest dues, at a gathering Tuesday. But late Monday, the French presidency of the Council of the EU eliminated that time from the agenda for the assembly, because of Warsaw’s persistent refusal to come back on board.

Since talks started on the EU invoice that might implement the initiative, which was negotiated beneath the stewardship of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Poland has repeatedly demanded the tax charge be legally tied to the introduction of a individually negotiated international levy for the world’s 100 largest firms. That’s an unimaginable ask that dangers toppling the whole course of, and is a place Poland hadn’t voiced within the OECD negotiations.

European officers instructed Brussels Playbook they consider Warsaw continues to be holding the legislation hostage to pressure the European Commission to launch money earmarked for the coronavirus restoration — which Brussels has blocked over rule of law concerns in Poland.

The stalemate highlights deep-seated divisions that stay between Warsaw and Brussels, regardless of Poland’s main position in staring down Russia over the Kremlin’s deadly conflict on Ukraine.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said earlier this month that “Poland has some issues with the EU — frankly, I don’t think that they largely pertain to the global minimum tax itself, but rather other issues between Poland and the EU.” Warsaw refutes the accusation.

All hope just isn’t misplaced, nevertheless. Commission officers final week told POLITICO that Brussels is about to approve the restoration fund’s payout to Poland, which may unblock the tax deal.