Poland and Bulgaria are receiving gas from EU neighbors, European Commission president says

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen makes a press release in Brussels, Belgium, on April 27, following the choice by Russian vitality big Gazprom to halt gasoline shipments to Poland and Bulgaria. (Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images)

Poland and Bulgaria are receiving gasoline from their EU neighbors, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated Wednesday.

This comes after Russian energy giant Gazprom halted gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday, after each international locations refused to pay the Russian vitality big in rubles, the corporate stated in a press release.

In a press release, von der Leyen referred to as it “one other provocation from the Kremlin” and accused Moscow of using gas to “blackmail” the bloc.

“This is one thing the European Commission has been getting ready for, in shut coordination and solidarity with Member States and worldwide companions. Our response can be rapid, united and coordinated,” she said in a statement. “First, we will ensure that Gazprom’s decision has the least possible impact on European consumers. Today, Member States met in the Gas Coordination Group. Poland and Bulgaria updated us on the situation. Both Poland and Bulgaria are now receiving gas from their EU neighbours.”

The official additionally pressured the necessity for dependable vitality companions, promising the tip of the period of Russian fossil fuels in Europe.

Further in her assertion, she dedicated to making sure a plan for the “medium term” for ample gasoline provide and storage, and likewise appeared ahead to investing in a “green transition.”

“In the long run, REPowerEU will even assist us transfer to a extra dependable, safe and sustainable vitality provide. We will current our plans to hurry up the inexperienced transition in mid-May. Every euro we spend money on renewables and vitality effectivity is a down fee on our future vitality independence,” she stated.

Bulgaria is “in fixed communication” with the European Commission as “joint provides on the EU degree are being mentioned,” Bulgaria’s Energy Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

Speaking at a briefing in the capital Sofia, Bulgaria’s Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov said “the consumption of pure gasoline in Bulgaria is assured for no less than a month forward and in the mean time there isn’t any have to restrict consumption.”

Nikolov said a warning from Russia’s Gazprom was received on Tuesday that said supplies would be interrupted. He said under the current contract, Bulgaria’s gas operator Bulgargaz has fulfilled all of its obligations and that Gazprom is not fulfilling the contractual commitments on the part of the supplier.

“It is clear that within the present scenario of struggle in Ukraine, pure gasoline is utilized by Russia as a political and financial weapon,” said Nikolov, adding that Bulgaria won’t hold talks under pressure.

Bulgaria’s natural gas operating companies have ensured the continuity of “various provides,” the ministry stated.

“Our nation is a loyal associate in current contracts and we is not going to jeopardize provides to our neighbors,” Nikolov stated.

CNN’s Radina Gigova contributed reporting to this publish.