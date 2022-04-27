Poland and Bulgaria start life with no Russian gas

Press play to take heed to this text

There’s no Russian gas coming by way of pipelines in Poland and Bulgaria, however each international locations say they will do exactly high quality with out an vitality hyperlink to Moscow.

“Poland is an energy-secure country, which does not have to and will not yield to gas blackmail by Russia,” Polish Climate and Environment Minister Anna Moskwa said on Wednesday.

Bulgarian Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov additionally said that the lack of Russian gasoline gained’t trigger a lot disturbance. “It is clear that at the moment natural gas is being used more as a political and economic weapon in the current war.”

Poland makes use of about 20 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gasoline a yr, 9.9 bcm of which come by way of the Yamal pipeline from Russia. But not like Germany, which generates about 15 % of its electrical energy from gasoline, Poland will get most of its energy from coal, whereas gasoline is utilized by trade and for home functions.

Poland’s 1996 contract with Gazprom expires on the finish of this yr, and the nation has lengthy mentioned it has no intention of renewing it. Instead, Warsaw has been working for years to diversify its provides.

PGNiG, the Polish state-controlled oil and gasoline firm, mentioned its clients will not face any shortfalls in deliveries. “Currently, despite Gazprom’s cessation of deliveries, PGNiG customers receive gas in accordance with their demand.”

“The existing entrances to the system … make it possible to balance the gas system without supplies from the eastern direction,” said Gaz-System, Poland’s gasoline transmission system operator.

Poland’s gasoline storage is nearly 80 % full, it has a liquefied pure gasoline terminal on the Baltic Sea, interconnectors with Germany and the Czech Republic, in addition to a brand new pipeline hyperlink with Lithuania, which is meant to kick in on Sunday. The Baltic Pipe connecting Poland with Norway’s North Sea gasoline fields is because of begin working in October.

“For now it seems there are no big supply risks,” mentioned Robert Tomaszewski, senior vitality analyst with Polityka Insight, a Polish suppose tank. However, Poland’s scenario can be harder if Russia turns off the faucets to different EU international locations like Germany, which will get the majority of its Russian gasoline by way of the undersea Nord Stream pipeline.

“If it seems that Berlin refuses [to pay in rubles] and the Russians flip off Nord Stream 1 then we now have a much bigger drawback. It wouldn’t result in breaks in gasoline provides in Poland however the costs would skyrocket much more, rising the prices to everybody: households, trade,” he mentioned.

Although Bulgaria’s scenario is harder than Poland’s, it additionally had no plans to increase its Gazprom contract past this yr.

The nation imports nearly 3 bcm of gasoline a yr from Russia, or about 90 % of its gasoline demand, nearly all of it by way of the TurkStream pipeline working below the Black Sea from Russia to Turkey after which on to the EU. Its shops are at round 17 % of capability, which Nikolov mentioned was sufficient for one month’s consumption.

“We have secured quantities [of gas] for the sufficiently foreseeable period. In the meantime, we will discuss supplies, transfer routes and further quantities with the European Commission,” Nikolov mentioned.

Bulgaria additionally imported some 0.5 bcm of gasoline from Azerbaijan by way of the Southern Gas Corridor, and people provides are anticipated to develop as soon as the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria turns into operational in July. Sofia can be eyeing potential LNG provides from Greece and Turkey; a Greek vitality ministry official mentioned that Bulgaria has already booked some LNG cargoes to be delivered by way of the Revithoussa LNG terminal off Athens.

Like Poland, Bulgaria would not generate a lot electrical energy with gasoline, relying largely on nuclear, coal and renewables.

“In the short term, things should be fine,” mentioned Atanas Pekanov, an economist on the Austrian Institute of Economic Research and a former Bulgarian deputy prime minister. “Yes, the industry will suffer from this but the government can always intervene … There will be economic losses … but they should not be catastrophic.”

Although he predicted there can be no provide crunch, Pekanov did warn that the Russian cutoff might trigger costs to spike. “It will certainly push costs even increased. I believe it is going to be unhealthy for households however once more, it isn’t catastrophic.”

The secret’s for the interconnector with Greece now below development to be accomplished on time.

“If that occurs, issues ought to be comparatively high quality. If that does not occur, subsequent winter might develop into harder as a result of then there is likely to be even shortages,” Pekanov mentioned.

Nektaria Stamouli contributed reporting.