Poland and Czech to protect Slovak airspace as ageing MiGs are retired

Poland and the Czech Republic have agreed to guard Slovakia’s airspace because the nation seeks to retire its 11 Soviet-era fighter planes.

At an air present this weekend, the defence ministers from the three international locations signed the settlement which can permit the Polish and Czech air forces to patrol Slovak skies till the arrival of newer, extra trendy planes.

The promise of safety comes as Russia’s battle in Ukraine enters its seventh month. The deal additionally goals to make sure a fast response in case of air border violations on Slovak territory.

The Russian MiG-29s will likely be changed by American F-16s and are set to be delivered in 2024.

The Slovak defence minister, Jaroslav Nad mentioned that the decommissioned fleet could also be donated to its neighbour Ukraine, below sure situations. Since February 2022, the nation has been at battle with Russia and the japanese European nations concern potential spill overs onto their respective territories.

Alongside her Slovak and Polish counterparts, Czech defence minister, Jana Cernochova mentioned,

“In the immediate proximity of our region where we live came a war, and all of us who are standing here today either have experience with fascism or communism, and we really value the freedom that we gained after 1989.”

At a press convention, Nad mentioned the treaty between the three international locations was an indication of Slovakia’s shut relations with Poland and the Czech Republic and energy of their alliance. He added that whereas Slovakia was in talks with Ukraine and its European Union allies about how greatest to assist, he didn’t understand how that assist may appear like but.

Poland steps up its defence

Meanwhile Poland has signed an virtually 6-billion-euro arms contract with South Korea.

In what’s considered South Koreas largest ever arms deal, 180 K2 Black Panther tanks and greater than 200 K9 howitzers will likely be equipped to the japanese European nation in addition to numerous kinds of ammunition. All the gadgets secured within the deal are set to reach in Poland by the top of 2025.

During a ceremony at a Polish army base, Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister Mariusz Blaszczak signed the contracts with the top of South Korea’s protection acquisition program administration, Minister Eom Dong-hwan.

Also current on the ceremony had been the heads of Hyundai Rotem and Hanhwa Defense, the 2 corporations in control of the contract, together with the tank crews chosen to make use of the brand new fashions.

The Polish troopers are set to go to Seoul in October to familiarise themselves with the tools.

The two nations additionally plan to signal one other deal for the acquisition of 12 FA-50 planes.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this yr, Poland has been strengthening its armed forces, with the intention to enhance its defence and deterrence capabilities. The former Soviet satellite tv for pc state can be searching for a know-how switch in order that it might launch manufacturing domestically.